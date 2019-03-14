EU auditors raise concerns over supervision of organic imports and product traceability

The control system for organic products in the EU has improved in recent years, but challenges remain, according to a new report by the European Court of Auditors.

Further action is needed on remaining weaknesses in the Member States and on the supervision of imports as well as on product traceability, say the auditors.

the auditors noted that there are no scientific tests for determining whether a product is organic. Therefore, it says a robust control system that covers the whole supply chain, from producers to food manufacturers, importers and distributors is essential to provide assurance to consumers that the organic products they buy are truly organic.

The European Commission plays a central role in supervising the control system.

The EU organic sector has grown rapidly over recent years. The auditors followed up on their previous report from 2012 and assessed whether the EU’s control system for the production, processing, distribution and import of organic products now provides greater assurance to consumers.

In addition to following up on the six previously visited Member States, audit visits in the EU were carried out in Bulgaria and the Czech Republic.

The auditors found that the control system has improved and their previous recommendations have been generally acted upon.

The Member States audited last time have taken action to improve their control systems and the Commission resumed its own control visits and has now visited most Member States.