The European Commission proposed on Friday cutting direct subsidies to farmers while increasing the share of funds going to smaller farms, attracting criticism from France and other countries that benefit most from EU agriculture aid.

EU angers France and others with proposal to slash farmers' subsidies

Under plans for the EU’s budget for 2021-2027, farmers would receive around €232 billion in direct support, a drop of more than €30 billion from the current seven-year budget.

The Commission proposed giving more money to small farms and recommended member states set aside at least 2pc of their direct agriculture funds from the EU for young farmers, but acknowledged that this could encourage larger farms to simply split up. “Nobody stops farmers from splitting the farms,” the EU agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan told a news conference.

The agriculture ministers of France, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Finland and Greece immediately issued a joint statement saying they opposed the proposed cuts - which must be approved by all 27 EU members - and called for maintaining current spending levels. French farmers would still receive the highest share of EU direct payments at more than €44 billion in the 2021-2027 period, but down from the €47.7 billion they received between 2014 and 2020.