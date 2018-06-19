Farm Ireland
EU Agriculture Ministers sceptical new CAP will deliver genuine simplification for farmers

EU Ministers of Agriculture and Fisheries meet on 18 June 2018 in Luxembourg for an exchange of views on the post 2020 CAP reform package and the agricultural market situation. Image: EU
EU Ministers of Agriculture and Fisheries meet on 18 June 2018 in Luxembourg for an exchange of views on the post 2020 CAP reform package and the agricultural market situation. Image: EU
Ciaran Moran

EU Agriculture Ministers are sceptical as to the capacity of the new CAP to deliver genuine simplification for national authorities and farmers.

Among the Commission’s proposals to simplify the CAP are its plans to introduce a new delivery model by which member states will have more flexibility in how to use their funds and will be able to tailor-make their programmes.

A single set of 9 EU-wide economic, environmental and social objectives will be identified at EU level and each member state will have to draw up a Strategic Plan covering the whole programming period, setting out how it intends to meet those objectives, using both direct payments and rural development.

The Commission will approve each plan to ensure consistency and the protection of the single market, and monitor the progress towards objectives and targets using a set of result indicators agreed at EU level.

However, concerns have been raised in some quarters that the process may be bogged down by delays in many countries.

Hogan said he identified the benefits the new proposals in terms of simplification for farmers and administrations. However, he said there was some misunderstanding on the proposals and outlined where there are areas of genuine simplification.

He said because if is such an important issue for him he has asked that the issue will be put on the agenda of the next meeting of Ministers.

Agriculture Ministers welcomed various elements of the proposals but expressed concerns about the cuts proposed by the Commission to the CAP budget in general and rural development in particular.

The Minister for Agriculture Food & Marine, Michael Creed, reiterated his demands for an increase to the CAP budget during commenting that “a reduced budget means reduced ambition. This is the wrong signal to send our young people, and it is inconsistent with the increased ambition outlined in these proposals.”


Online Editors

