EU Agriculture Ministers sceptical new CAP will deliver genuine simplification for farmers

EU Agriculture Ministers are sceptical as to the capacity of the new CAP to deliver genuine simplification for national authorities and farmers.

EU Agriculture Ministers are sceptical as to the capacity of the new CAP to deliver genuine simplification for national authorities and farmers.

Among the Commission’s proposals to simplify the CAP are its plans to introduce a new delivery model by which member states will have more flexibility in how to use their funds and will be able to tailor-make their programmes.

A single set of 9 EU-wide economic, environmental and social objectives will be identified at EU level and each member state will have to draw up a Strategic Plan covering the whole programming period, setting out how it intends to meet those objectives, using both direct payments and rural development. The Commission will approve each plan to ensure consistency and the protection of the single market, and monitor the progress towards objectives and targets using a set of result indicators agreed at EU level.

However, concerns have been raised in some quarters that the process may be bogged down by delays in many countries. Hogan said he identified the benefits the new proposals in terms of simplification for farmers and administrations. However, he said there was some misunderstanding on the proposals and outlined where there are areas of genuine simplification.