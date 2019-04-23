Agricultural trade between the European Union and the rest of the world has doubled since 2002, according to a new EuroStat report

Agricultural trade between the European Union and the rest of the world has doubled since 2002, according to a new EuroStat report

EU agricultural trade with rest of the world was €275bn in 2018 and has doubled since 2002

The value of trade (imports plus exports) of agricultural goods between the European Union (EU) and the rest of the world was €275 billion in 2018, equivalent to 7.0pc of the total extra EU international trade in goods.

In 2018, the USA (16pc) was the main recipient of EU exports of agricultural products. It was followed by China (8pc), Switzerland (6pc), Japan and Russia (both 5pc) and Norway (4pc).

Meanwhile the USA and Brazil (both 9pc) were the main origin of EU imports.

The main destinations of EU-28 exports of animal products were China (15pc), the United States (10pc) and Japan (8pc).

Norway was the largest origin for EU imports of animal products (24pc of the total in 2018).

99pc of the animal products imported from Norway fell under the fish chapter, representing €6.4 billion. China followed with 9pc (€2.4 billion), from which two thirds were in the fish chapter.

Between 2002 and 2018, trade measured in value more than doubled, equivalent to an average annual growth of 5.0pc, with exports growing faster (5.8pc) than imports (4.3 pc).