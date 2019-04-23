Farm Ireland
EU agricultural trade with rest of the world was €275bn in 2018 and has doubled since 2002

In 2018, the USA (16pc) was the main recipient of EU exports of agricultural products.
Agricultural trade between the European Union and the rest of the world has doubled since 2002, according to a new EuroStat report

The value of trade (imports plus exports) of agricultural goods between the European Union (EU) and the rest of the world was €275 billion in 2018, equivalent to 7.0pc of the total extra EU international trade in goods.

In 2018, the USA (16pc) was the main recipient of EU exports of agricultural products. It was followed by China (8pc), Switzerland (6pc), Japan and Russia (both 5pc) and Norway (4pc). 

Meanwhile the USA and Brazil (both 9pc) were the main origin of EU imports.

The main destinations of EU-28 exports of animal products were China (15pc), the United States (10pc) and Japan (8pc).

Norway was the largest origin for EU imports of animal products (24pc of the total in 2018).

99pc of the animal products imported from Norway fell under the fish chapter, representing €6.4 billion. China followed with 9pc (€2.4 billion), from which two thirds were in the fish chapter.

Between 2002 and 2018, trade measured in value more than doubled, equivalent to an average annual growth of 5.0pc, with exports growing faster (5.8pc) than imports (4.3 pc).

Eurostat pic.JPG
The value of trade (imports plus exports) of agricultural goods between the EU-28 and the rest of the world was €275 billion in 2018.

In 2018 the EU imported 151 million tonnes of agricultural products, while it exported 99 million tonnes.

Between 2002 and 2018 the total trade volume had an average annual growth rate of 2.1pc. Here too, exports grew faster (3.1pc) than imports (1.5pc). The average annual increase in prices for exports (2.6pc) was lower than for imports (2.8pc).

Agricultural products can be subdivided into three main groups: animal products, vegetable products and foodstuffs.

In exports, the largest group, with 57pc, is foodstuffs, while vegetable products (22pc) and animal products (21pc) had almost equal shares.

In imports, the largest group, with 48pc, is vegetable products, followed by foodstuffs (32pc) and animal products (20pc).

