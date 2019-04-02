EU Agri Committee vote in favour of 100pc convergence of CAP payments

The EU parliament’s Agriculture Committee has voted in favour of 100pc convergence of payments under CAP Post 2020 reforms.

Fine Gael MEP and Vice President of the European Parliament Mairead McGuinness stated this morning that the result of the final vote on Pillar One of CAP reform was 27 members in favour, 17 against.

MEPs had a straight choice between 100pc or 75pc convergence in payments to the national average.

The push for 100pc convergence was backed by the Greens and left-leaning GUE/NGL coalition, of which Luke 'Ming' Flanagan is a member.

Proposals from Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan proposed to limit convergence to 75pc of the national average - a position supported by the European People's Party to which Fine Gael is aligned.

Both the IFA and ICMSA had warned that further convergence - Ireland moved to 60pc of the national average during the current CAP - would seriously undermine the viability of farmers in low-margin enterprises such as drystock and tillage.

But Mr Flanagan, who is an MEP for the Midlands NorthWest, maintained that it was not "rational or equitable to have farm support payments based on historic criteria two decades old".

"In terms of defending the CAP budget going forward, it is not credible or defensible to the public that in 2027 we will be paying farmers based on their activities in 2002," he said.