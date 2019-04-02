EU Agri Committee vote in favour of 100pc convergence of CAP payments

The Roscommon-based MEP also took aim at claims that the most productive farmers received the highest payments.
"Data [from the Department of Agriculture] shows that despite payments ranging from €100/ha to €1,000/ha, there is only marginal difference in stocking rates. When looked at through the lens of output per euro received, it is clear that those on lower payments are in fact the most productive," he argued.
However, Fine Gael MEP, Mairead McGuinness, cautioned that "those who paint convergence as simply taking from the rich to give to the poor ignore the complex reality at farm level".
While accepting that many farmers on low-value entitlements will benefit from such a move, she said farmers who have only a small number of entitlements above the average level, but whose total payment is small, will lose under full convergence.
"I am also concerned about the unintended consequence of convergence where full-time farm families with above-average entitlement value will lose money, while land owners with significant off-farm income will gain at their expense," Ms McGuinness said.
In a recent letter to the Agriculture Minister Michael Creed, Ms McGuinness called for an impact assessment to be carried out on full convergence on family farm income and output and a detailed analysis of the changes in family farm structures.
The minimum CAP payment has increased to €160/ha during the current CAP regime. Full convergence to the national average would be worth an additional €70-75/ha for farmers with low-value entitlements, while 75pc convergence would be worth an extra €40/ha.
The IFA claimed the 60pc convergence applied in the current CAP programme had a "huge negative impact on those with relatively modest farms" and "disproportionately impacted" on the livestock, sheep and grain farmers who had built up the payments to compensate them for low commodity prices.
While the IFA said it supported the concept of 75pc convergence, it insisted that it must be funded through "upwards only convergence".
