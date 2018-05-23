Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 23 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

EU agrees to start Australia, New Zealand trade talks with 'sensitive' agricultural products on the table

New Zealand is the world’s top sheep meat and dairy exporter, while Australia is a exporter of beef and wheat.

Jean-Claude Juncker listens intently during the Brexit debate in the European Parliament
Jean-Claude Juncker listens intently during the Brexit debate in the European Parliament

Philip Blenkinsop

European Union countries cleared the way on Tuesday for the bloc to begin free trade talks with Australia and New Zealand in a drive to forge new alliances as trade tensions with the United States increase.

The European Commission, which negotiates on behalf of the 28 EU members, said EU trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom would visit both countries to open talks in June before negotiators convene in Brussels in July for a first round of discussions.

The EU forecasts that ambitious and comprehensive agreements could boost its exports to the two countries by a third in the long term, although there are caveats about opening up EU markets to farm produce such as butter and beef.

The bloc is the third largest trade partner of both Australia and New Zealand.

“Despite the distance, trade between the EU and these two countries is already roughly the same as with Mexico or Canada,” the Commission said.

Since its plans for a trade alliance with the United States were frozen after Donald Trump’s presidential election victory, the EU has focused instead on trying to champion open markets and seal accords with other like-minded countries.

The EU is also facing the prospect of U.S. import tariffs on its steel and aluminium and possible U.S. sanctions on Iran that could restrict its companies doing business there.

The bloc has struck trade accords struck with Japan, Mexico, Singapore and Vietnam and is in negotiations with the Mercosur bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Also Read

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in September month that the EU should launch and conclude free trade agreements with Australia and New Zealand in the next two years.

If Juncker’s time frame is achieved, the EU would get in ahead of Britain, which is also courting its two former colonies but cannot negotiate independent trade deals until it leaves the EU in March 2019.

Still, that timetable seems stretched, given talks themselves will only start this year and given that both deals will include “sensitive” agricultural products.

New Zealand is the world’s top sheep meat and dairy exporter, while Australia is a exporter of beef and wheat.

EU countries are struggling to agree how much beef they should let in, with France, Ireland and others saying their cattle farmers are under threat. Beef is also a key export demand of Mercosur.

The EU mandates, which are very similar, say that for such sensitive products longer transition periods or “other arrangements”, which could include limited quotas, should be considered.

Reuters

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end
'The incidence of tax arising on farm transfers or inheritances is very low'

The limits of agricultural relief - How not to get hit with a massive...
Kepak has also announced that it will expedite its planned investment of a further €3m at McCarren Meats. Stock photo: PA

Kepak Group signs €35m five-year contract with China-based company
Stock image

AIB says family farm homes excluded from non-performing loan sale
Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller that contains glyphosate for sale in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

MEPs launch new investigation into glyphosate and herbicides

Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 billion
Mark Goodman, commercial director (international) ABP Food Group with Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny at ABP Food Group facilities in Cahir, Co Tipperary. Photo: Chris Bellew/Fennell's

€50m China beef deal will 'Brexit proof' ABP - Goodman


Top Stories

17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Filer Photo Brian Farrell

Spring lamb faces factory price crunch
Luke 'Ming' Flanagan

Bord Bia reject MEP's claims on Origin Green
IFA president Joe Healy warns about low levels of income. Picture: Karen Morgan

Dairy income soars as beef and sheep farms survive on support
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Fonterra boosts farmgate milk price but says higher costs trim annual profit
CCTV footage was captured of the theft.

CCTV footage: Brazen thieves target livestock auctioneer as family sleep in...
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on

Milk price divide now over €2,200 per month