European Union countries cleared the way on Tuesday for the bloc to begin free trade talks with Australia and New Zealand in a drive to forge new alliances as trade tensions with the United States increase.

EU agrees to start Australia, New Zealand trade talks with 'sensitive' agricultural products on the table

The European Commission, which negotiates on behalf of the 28 EU members, said EU trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom would visit both countries to open talks in June before negotiators convene in Brussels in July for a first round of discussions.

The EU forecasts that ambitious and comprehensive agreements could boost its exports to the two countries by a third in the long term, although there are caveats about opening up EU markets to farm produce such as butter and beef. The bloc is the third largest trade partner of both Australia and New Zealand.

“Despite the distance, trade between the EU and these two countries is already roughly the same as with Mexico or Canada,” the Commission said. Since its plans for a trade alliance with the United States were frozen after Donald Trump’s presidential election victory, the EU has focused instead on trying to champion open markets and seal accords with other like-minded countries.