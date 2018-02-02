Eight Eastern EU members agree to increased payments to next EU budget

Eight Eastern European EU countries agreed on Friday to support an increase in payments by member states in the bloc’s next long-term budget, to help fill the hole after net contributor Britain leaves.

Ministers and other representatives of Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria and Romania met in Budapest with the EU’s Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger to discuss issues including the bloc’s next budget plan.

The largest source of revenue in the EU’s budget is a uniform percentage levied on the gross national income (GNI) of each member country. The ex-Communist countries of the east are mostly net recipients of EU funds, and worried that a shortfall in the bloc’s budget would leave them with less cash.

Oettinger said last month that the next EU budget should increase from around 1 percent of EU output to slightly more than 1.1 percent, to make up for funds the bloc will no longer receive from Britain. Britain’s exit in March next year will deprive Brussels of some 12 billion euros from an annual budget now running around 140 billion euros.