Directive on unfair trading must be passed before Christmas to save small farmers- EU council

Time is running out for the directive on unfair trading practices to be approved by the EU Parliament in time for Christmas, the EU Council has warned.

Agriculture MEPs voted through amendments to the draft law in October that would extend the rules to all suppliers and buyers, regardless of size, and to agricultural products other than food.

They also added to the list of unfair trading practices (UTPs) by including a 60-day payment deadline for orders of non-perishable goods, a 60-day notice period for cancelling an order of perishable goods and a ban on below-cost sales by retailers, unless agreed in advance.

Elisabeth Köstinger, Austrian Federal Minister for Sustainability and Tourism and President of the EU Council stated at a press conference on Monday that the EU council is keen for the directive to just include farmers and not big businesses.

“Farmers are supposed to receive better instruments to combat delayed payments and situations where one side changes the contracts. We want to have a fair system for farmers. Farmers should be rewarded for quality produce,” she said.

“We hope to have the directive wrapped up by end of the year and hope that the Parliament will go along with this. It’s high time to provide better protection for farmers against unfair trading practices and together we want to focus on small scale farmers.

“It’s not about companies who produce billions but small family businesses. In the coming days we will do everything we can to help them.”