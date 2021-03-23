Crucial talks get underway on future of EU farm supports

Charlie McConalogue wants to make the next CAP “as farmer-friendly as possible”

The contentious issue of how EU farm supports should be targeted will be discussed at an EU leaders summit today, ahead of a ‘super trilogue’ meeting between the parliament, commission and council later this week.

The discussions will include debate on the crucial definitions of ‘active farmer’ and ‘new farmer’; the voluntary/obligatory reduction of payments (capping); and voluntary/mandatory payments for small farmers.

It is understood Ireland will push for member state flexibility on how an ‘active’ or ‘genuine’ farmer should be defined.

If Ireland succeed, pressure will mount on farm organisations to define the concept, while addressing the practice of farmers leasing out entitlements having exited farming.

IFA’s ‘genuine farmer’ and entitlements position is expected to be discussed at its next National Council meeting.

There are fears in the organisation that if the issue is not tackled, more money will move away from active farmers, while it’s also understood that those leasing out entitlements may not be considered a genuine farmer by the association.

It is said to be considering a number of options including a definition based on levels of minimum stocking/arable rate, and on-farm economic output (sales excluding direct payments) in a previous year.

On entitlements it is understood IFA is examining the prohibiting of long-term leasing (> one year) of entitlements to non-family members, while leasing entitlements to family members or related parties is permitted.

It is understood that a 12-month leasing timeframe on entitlements — with a maximum of just two consecutive annual leases to be allowed —is also being considered with suggestions of a once-off tax-free allowance on the sale.

The possibility of an entitlement exchange scheme to give opportunity for farmers to buy and sell entitlements is also said to be in the mix.

Today’s EU meeting will also see Ireland back a CAP reform proposal to allow farmers to correct EU scheme applications’ mistakes without incurring penalties.

It is jointly supported by Austria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania and Spain.

In a paper, seen by the Farming Independent, it is proposed that it should be possible to modify aid applications in some situations (including after deadlines).

This may include: forgetting to tick an aid application although it has been applied for previously; forgetting to send a supporting document; and failure to declare animal numbers for area-based payment aid with density livestock obligations.

It would allow for corrections where there are small variations in land parcel size too.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said he wants to further explore the proposal as it is part of his ambition to make the next CAP “as farmer-friendly as possible”.

Online Editors