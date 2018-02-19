Creed tells EU Ministers increasing coupled support payments 'would not be wise'

Ireland does not support increasing coupled support payments under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) post-2020.

Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed told other EU farm ministers at a meeting in Brussels today that while coupled payments may have a role to play in some vulnerable sectors, he is not sure it would be wise to divert significant sums of Pillar 1 monies into coupled support payments.

"In such vulnerable sectors, efforts should focus on efficiency, market focus and ensuring the market returns a satisfactory price for the end product. "Improving the position of the farmer in the food supply chain would help in this endeavour," he said.

Minister Creed also said that while in general, Ireland is supportive of efforts to better target direct payments, we must be mindful that the agriculture sector differs significantly across member states. "Therefore in the spirit of subsidiarity Member States should be given flexibility in the targeting and fairness of direct payments," he said.