Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 27 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Court rules organic logo cannot be used on ‘halal’ meat without pre-stunning

Stock Image
Stock Image
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has found that EU law do not authorise the placing of the EU's organic production logo on products derived from animals which have been slaughtered in accordance with religious rites without first being stunned.

In 2012, the French association Œuvre d’assistance aux bêtes d’abattoirs (‘OABA’) submitted to the French Minister for Agriculture and Food a request for a ban on the use of the ‘organic farming’ indication in the adverts for and on the packaging of minced beef patties certified ‘halal’ from animals slaughtered without pre-stunning.

The certification body concerned, Ecocert, implicitly refused OABA’s request, and the first instance court with jurisdiction subsequently dismissed the application brought before it by OABA.

The Administrative Court of Appeal, Versailles, France, hearing the appeal, asked the ECJ whether the applicable rules of EU law deriving from, inter alia, the Regulation on organic production and labelling of organic products, its Implementing

Regulation and the Regulation on the protection of animals at the time of killing  must be interpreted as permitting or prohibiting approval of the ‘use of the European “organic farming” label’ in relation to products derived from animals which have been slaughtered in accordance with religious rites without first being stunned.

The Court found that the EU legislature declares on several occasions in the legislation at issue its desire to observe a high level of animal welfare in the context of that production method.

It said this is consequently characterised by the observance of enhanced standards with regard to animal welfare in all locations and at all stages of production where it is possible further to improve that welfare, including during slaughter.

The Court recalled that scientific studies have shown that pre-stunning is the technique that compromises animal welfare the least at the time of killing.

Also Read

The Court went on to note that the practice of ritual slaughter as part of which an animal may be killed without first being stunned, which is authorised by way of derogation in the European Union and solely in order to ensure observance of the freedom of religion, is insufficient to remove all of the animal’s pain, distress and suffering as effectively as slaughter with pre-stunning, which is necessary to cause the animal to lose consciousness and sensibility in order significantly to reduce its suffering.

The Court pointed out, that, while slaughter without pre stunning requires an accurate cut of the throat with a sharp knife to minimise the animal’s suffering, the use of that technique does not, however, allow any suffering to be kept to a minimum.

Therefore, the Court concluded that particular methods of slaughter prescribed by religious rites that are carried out without pre-stunning are not tantamount, in terms of serving a high level of animal welfare at the time of killing, to slaughter with pre-stunning which is, in principle, required by EU law.

Finally, the Court pointed out that the objective of the EU’s rules on the labelling of organic products is to maintain and justify ‘consumer confidence in products labelled as organic’ and notes that it is important to ensure that consumers are reassured that products bearing the Organic logo of the European Union — which is, in fact, the logo that the referring court is referring to — have actually been obtained in observance of the highest standards, in particular in the area of animal welfare.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

FBD chief Fiona Muldoon

FBD hit by strong competition from new entrants in farmer insurance market
Stock image

Could herds with TB be facing up to 8-year restrictions on movements?
European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

John Downing: Noisy neighbours have always been a nuisance in...
Angus Woods

Farm leaders push for BEEP extension
File photo

Lime sales surge as farmers make most of mild conditions
ICMSA deputy president Lorcan McCabe

Cloud cover won't hinder farming's 'eye-in-the-sky'
Teagasc's John Douglas speaks at the Grass10 Early Spring Grazing Sheep Walk on Dan O'Loughlin's farm at Mountrice, Monasterevin, Co Kildare. Photo: Damien Eagers

'Don't wait for the perfect day - get fertiliser spread as soon as you can'


Top Stories

MII warned that it is inevitable that producer prices will fall as a direct result of the loss of UK market share. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Price gap between Irish and UK fat cattle soars 50pc in a month
Probe: Gardaí at the house at Strokestown. Photo: Brian Farrell

Farmer owner of Roscommon eviction house to bring case
A succession of reports have identified an alarming decline in pollinator and insect numbers

Richard Hackett: Is poor soil quality to blame for the decline in insect numbers?
Stock image.

Farmers advised to utilise excellent grass supply and grazing conditions
Deal or no deal: British Prime Minister Theresa May leaving Downing Street yesterday. AP photo

No-deal Brexit: Nearly third of 'most critical' preparations behind schedule, UK...
Soils can soak fast at this time of year

Balmy days: But unsettled weather set to sweep in

EU wheat price hits seven month low