Controversial EU rules 'risk giving Russia monopoly over Europe's fertiliser market'

Concerns are mounting that new EU rules to limit the amount of toxin in fertilisers will give Russia an “effective monopoly” over the market and power over European food supply.

Final talks have begun at the European Commission in Brussels on proposals to cap the amount of the toxin cadmium in fertilisers.

Supporters say the limits - which will ultimately outlaw products with more than 20mg of cadmium per kilogram - will help protect people’s health, with research linking the toxin to organ failure, arthritis and fertility problems. But opponents, including Britain’s National Farmers’ Union (NFU), say evidence does not support the strict EU limits, which they argue go beyond what is necessary to protect human health and will enable Russian suppliers to dominate the market.

Rival producers in North Africa and China have higher levels of the naturally occurring toxin in the phosphate they mine for fertilisers than Russian suppliers and may lose access to the European market if they are unable to invest in costly technology to reduce these levels. Tensions have heightened in the West over Russian relations since an apparent nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Salisbury. Russia has shown a willingness in the past to exercise economic power over European markets, for instance in energy through giant Gazprom.