Concern for exporters as British MPs demand checks on food imports in bid to force EU to table

British MPs are demanding their Government does not further delay the introduction of import checks, which could cause significant disruption to Irish food exports.

The introduction of the checks and controls will involve new costs and delays on exports of agri-food products from Ireland to Britian. Estimates point to these non-tariff barriers being equivalent to a 6-10pc tariff.

The dairy industry has estimated that non-tariff barriers will add the equivalent of 1.58c per litre of extra cost to the 2bn litres of Irish milk used to make cheddar cheese, a product particularly exposed to the UK market.

The introduction of the checks has been twice delayed by UK Prime Minster Boris Johnson in a bid to reduce the disruption caused by the UK's departure from the EU and are now planned to come into force in October.

However, in a new report, MPs on the House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee said Britain should have introduced the checks on all EU imports from January 1 to match the position taken by the EU.

It said the continued absence of SPS checks and controls on EU imports undermines the competitiveness of British seafood and meat businesses in their home market.

The report also said the delay in introducing the checks reduces the incentive for the European Commission to negotiate while EU businesses mostly face no such checks when exporting to Britain.

It cited evidence from Shane Brennan, Chief Executive of the Cold Chain Federation, who told the committee that the delayed introduction of import controls and checks had “basically given the EU no incentive, in terms of the potential pain to its exporters bringing stuff into the UK, to get round the table and look at facilitations and easements for the UK food going the other way”.

The committee said it is crucial that the UK Government’s latest timetable for the introduction of SPS checks for EU imports is adhered to.

Neil Parish MP, Chair of the Select Committee, said: "As it stands, the playing field is not even, and the Government must ensure that the new timetable to introduce import checks is adhered to".

Latest data shows UK exports to the EU bounced back in February after a record plunge in the first month of the year, but they remain below pre-Brexit levels.

UK exports of food and live animals were down about 31pc (£713m) on January and February 2020.