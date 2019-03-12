Concern a delay in new CAP will undermine low-income farmers

MEPs in Parliament's agriculture committee are currently arguing amongst themselves over the new measures, adding close to 5,000 amendments to the Commission's draft proposal.

They won't vote on their final position until April. And with the European elections threatening to see in more Eurosceptic MEPs in May, a deal could be even more difficult to get later on in the year.

Farm ministers, meanwhile, have spent their regular monthly meetings treading old ground, not yet exchanging negotiating texts.

What's clear from those meetings is that while there is a majority of EU countries against the CAP budget cuts - France and Ireland are in the lead here - it is less clear how the Commission's root-and-branch reform of direct payments will play out. And at least 23 EU countries want to delay the new progress reports, or at least space them out every two years rather than annually.

On the money itself: The Commission wants future subsidies to "converge" towards an EU average across countries, to "redistribute" aid from bigger to smaller farms, and for direct payments to be capped at €100,000.

Agriculture ministers have had interminable discussions on each of these issues, but it has largely involved reading out convoluted speeches rather than engaging in any real debate.

The Irish Government alone has received 164 written submissions from farming organisations on the post-2020 CAP. "That's a direction of travel that we don't really have a difficulty with, but, always, the devil is going to be in the detail of how it is worked out," Mr Creed said.

Still, the budget talks are where he will be concentrating most of his energy. "We're asking for more money for the CAP, and that is one of the critical battles that continues to be waged at different levels," he said.

He has no qualms, he said, about asserting Ireland's new-found weight as a net contributor to the EU budget. "We're putting more, financially, into Europe than we're getting out, and I think that point shouldn't be lost," he said.

Ireland can count on the support of France and Germany in the budget talks, as well as CAP stalwarts Spain and Portugal. Even budget hawks like Austria and Finland want to see an adequately funded CAP, as they have plenty of remote regions to cater for. But publicly, Austria - along with the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark - is pushing for budget cuts across the board. And a decision requires the unanimous approval of the soon-to-be 27 EU countries.

Ask any seasoned Brussels watchers, however, and they'll tell you that the budget talks are likely to be simpler and quicker to deal with than the CAP reform, with EU leaders aiming to reach a preliminary "political" agreement on the budget this autumn.

And with Ireland asking for financial assistance to deal with the effects of Brexit, any extra asks on the CAP may be harder to achieve.

Though Mr Creed says the two issues are completely separate. "I don't see any reason why we should be cowed in terms of our asks in the context of CAP, simply because we're also asking in the context of Brexit."

