Concern a delay in new CAP will undermine low-income farmers
Farmers have raised concerns that the seemingly likely delay in the rollout of a new CAP will undermine low-income farmers.
Between Brexit, EU elections, a post-2020 budget stalemate and growing fears about the avalanche of paperwork the new CAP will bring with it, MEPs and EU agriculture ministers are taking their time over the talks.
With ongoing uncertainty around Brexit there is stated INHFA President Colm O’Donnell “the real possibility of any new CAP deal, not starting until 2021 or even 2022.”
In this eventuality he continued farmers with low Pillar 1 payments who are often depending on additional income support from Pillar 2 Schemes such as GLAS or AEOS will need to be protected.
When previous CAP Programs did not start up as expected measures were put in place to roll over schemes and stated O’Donnell our Government needs to commit to this and get clarity in Brussels on it if required.
Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed recently said of the Commission's bid to kickstart the new CAP next year that he doesn't think it's going to be achievable.
"I think the timeline is challenging, and therefore you're going to be looking at a requirement to roll over existing schemes for a while," he told this newspaper.
Under the new rules, EU governments will be required to submit "CAP strategic plans" each year, setting out how they intend to use EU money (which will require prior approval from the Commission). They will also have to provide "performance reports" to show they are meeting nine EU-wide targets, which all have climate-related elements.