There is not enough support yet for an EU ban on the key tillage fungicide chlorothalonil, but the Commission is determined to continue lobbying member states on the issue.

Commission to renew its campaign on Bravo ban

At a meeting in Brussels last week, Commission officials made their case to ban the chemical, but did not get enough EU countries on side.

A super-majority of countries with the largest EU populations is required to revoke the chemical's licence.

Any ban would apply gradually, with a phase-out period.

Last year the Commission reauthorised the use of the herbicide glyphosate for five years, but intends to phase out its use in the future.

Chlorothalonil is the active ingredient in Bravo, manufactured by global agri-chemical giant Syngenta. It's most commonly used on cereals, tomatoes and potatoes.

A European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) report on the chemical stated that it causes kidney tumours in rats, and is "very toxic" if inhaled.

Ireland, the UK, Belgium and the Netherlands - the bloc's major users of the chemical -are lobbying to keep it on the market. A ban would also affect US trade relations, diplomats say.