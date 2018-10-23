CAP future must include bioeconomy strategy - Hogan

Europe needs a strong bioeconomy as part of the 21st century rejuvenation of our rural areas, according to the EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan .

The Commission’s proposal for the new CAP, running from 2021 to 2027, aims to make a much stronger contribution to the sustainable development agenda, he said.

"We are showing higher ambition and focusing more on results in relation to resource efficiency, environmental care and climate action and the Bioeconomy will play a key role in achieving these aims."

In the next EU budget, 2021-2027, the Commission is proposing €100 billion for Horizon Europe - the most ambitious research and innovation programme ever, he said, to build on the foundations of the bioeconomy.

"Of this, €10 billion is dedicated to the primary sectors including the bioeconomy: a real breakthrough."

Each Member State will be tasked with drawing up a CAP Strategic Plan to outline their targets and expected results according to nine key objectives, and the bioeconomy is one of these, he said.

"The bioeconomy, if we handle it correctly, can tick multiple boxes. It will boost the rural economy and contribute to the climate challenge, certainly. But beyond that, it will create new, integrated agricultural value chains, which will boost rural economic cohesion.

"And even more importantly, it will allow our farmers, foresters and other rural economic actors to lead from the front in finding solutions to problems affecting society at large. Working in the frontlines of our economic and climate transformation can generate a new sense of pride and belonging for rural communities.