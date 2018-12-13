Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 13 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

CAP budget facing more pressure as eastern European farmers protest over 'low' payments

EU flags in front of European Commission in Brussels. Stock picture
EU flags in front of European Commission in Brussels. Stock picture
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The CAP budget is coming under more pressure, as eastern European farmers call for increased farm payments.

Farmers from Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, Czech and Slovak Republics took to the streets of Brussels today demanding a fair CAP.

Earlier this week, the Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė said the European Commission's proposals on direct payments to Lithuanian farmers are "unacceptable".

The Lithuania Tribune reports Lithuanian farmers want the European Commission to increase direct payments. Grybauskaitė expressed support to the farmers, saying their demands are "reasonable," since the European Commission's relevant proposals are "unacceptable".

According to the 2021-2027 budget, the direct payments would again be lower than the EU average, said the President's Office.

On average, direct payments in the EU amount to €266/ha eligible for payment, according to the European Commission.

Currently, Lithuanian farmers receive direct payments of €170ha local media reports.

The farmers from Latvia, Estonia, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia are today demanding higher direct payments and "equal treatment".

Also Read

“We have travelled for two days all the way to Brussels to make sure that EU leaders don’t forget their promise to treat all EU farmers equally,” said Arūnas Svitojus, the president of the Chamber of Agriculture of Lithuania said today.

The European Council meets on Thursday and Friday to discuss the EU's long-term budget for the years 2021-2027.

"Funding for agriculture is among the key negotiation points," Grybauskaitė told representatives of Lithuanian farmers' organizations during the meeting.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Darragh McCullough on his farm in Stamullen, Co Meath. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Darragh McCullough: My GLAS 'eviction' has been reversed but I am left with much...
Photo Brian Farrell

Factories: Prices stable after demand fuels brief surge
File photo

Minister agrees to name factories found guilty of excess trim
Stock image

It's time to put our shoulders to the wheel on herd health targets
Stock image

Rise in potato prices from summer drought contributed to higher consumer costs...
Ambulance (Stock)

Local community devastated after farmer killed by bull
Stock Picture

Many farmers are two weeks' short of fodder - key advice on how to manage