The CAP budget is coming under more pressure, as eastern European farmers call for increased farm payments.

The CAP budget is coming under more pressure, as eastern European farmers call for increased farm payments.

CAP budget facing more pressure as eastern European farmers protest over 'low' payments

Farmers from Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, Czech and Slovak Republics took to the streets of Brussels today demanding a fair CAP.

Earlier this week, the Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė said the European Commission's proposals on direct payments to Lithuanian farmers are "unacceptable".

The Lithuania Tribune reports Lithuanian farmers want the European Commission to increase direct payments. Grybauskaitė expressed support to the farmers, saying their demands are "reasonable," since the European Commission's relevant proposals are "unacceptable".

Farmers from Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, Czech and Slovak Republics protest in Brussels demanding fair CAP! pic.twitter.com/PRzGBHZeUz — Lithuanian Chamber of Agriculture (@zur_lr) December 13, 2018

According to the 2021-2027 budget, the direct payments would again be lower than the EU average, said the President's Office.

On average, direct payments in the EU amount to €266/ha eligible for payment, according to the European Commission.

Currently, Lithuanian farmers receive direct payments of €170ha local media reports.

The farmers from Latvia, Estonia, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia are today demanding higher direct payments and "equal treatment".