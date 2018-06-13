Britain's 'backstop' plans could open a backdoor for fraudsters

It was a big week for Brexit as the UK finally came forward with its "backstop" solution for the Ireland/Northern Ireland border.

The reaction in the EU was muted, with diplomats welcoming the gesture but not necessarily the content.

Foreign minister Simon Coveney said that "a great deal of work remains to be done" on it ahead of a crunch summit in June. There is considerable concern about the text in the rest of the EU, particularly among the UK's closest trading partners in northern Europe, as well as France and Germany.

There is a deep-seated fear the proposal will open a back door into the single market, allowing the UK to shirk EU product standards and undercut European producers. EU governments, particularly France and Germany, are also nervous that the deal could lead to a porous Northern Irish border and increased smuggling and fraud.