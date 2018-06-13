Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 13 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Britain's 'backstop' plans could open a backdoor for fraudsters

The border in the village of Bridgend, Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA)
The border in the village of Bridgend, Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA)
Tanaiste Simon Coveney. Photo: PA

Sarah Collins

It was a big week for Brexit as the UK finally came forward with its "backstop" solution for the Ireland/Northern Ireland border.

The reaction in the EU was muted, with diplomats welcoming the gesture but not necessarily the content.

Foreign minister Simon Coveney said that "a great deal of work remains to be done" on it ahead of a crunch summit in June.

There is considerable concern about the text in the rest of the EU, particularly among the UK's closest trading partners in northern Europe, as well as France and Germany.

There is a deep-seated fear the proposal will open a back door into the single market, allowing the UK to shirk EU product standards and undercut European producers.

EU governments, particularly France and Germany, are also nervous that the deal could lead to a porous Northern Irish border and increased smuggling and fraud.

The bulk of customs duties collected by national authorities go directly into the EU budget, so increased fraud could mean additional revenue losses for the bloc at a time when it's losing one of its major contributors to Brexit.

And continental European fears are not entirely unfounded.

Also Read

The EU's anti-fraud office, Olaf, said last week in its annual report that there are several "complex" fraud schemes already operating across Europe, including the "orchestrated evasion" of customs duties at import, allowing counterfeit or low-quality goods to flood into the bloc.

"Fraudsters are good at identifying those administrations where they perceive the controls to be more lax," Olaf said in its report.

Criminal networks

"Organised criminal networks target these weaker links and fraudulently bring goods in the EU through these points," the report added, name checking Germany, the UK, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, France and Malta.

The UK is attracting the bulk of fraudulent clothes and shoes from China, Olaf said, with fraudsters actually shifting operations there following a clampdown elsewhere in Europe.

Around 50pc of clothes and shoes imported via the UK from China were found to be ­undervalued in 2016, with losses of up to €1.9bn in customs duties to the EU, Olaf said in its report.

And a further €3.2bn was lost to VAT avoidance, via the UK, over the three years to 2016.

Olaf said Ireland was among the countries targeted by fraudsters trying to smuggle illegal pesticides into the EU.

And the Olaf report found Italian Mafia involvement in up to €30m of fraudulently granted farm subsidies - with ­applications for funding largely based on false information about land ownership.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland
White gold: The average income on dairy farms is estimated to have increased from €52,000 in 2016, to over €86,000 last year

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

2/6/2018 Carrigallen Mart Lot Number 557 Weight 430K DOB 20/9/17 Breed Sex Bull Price €1170 Photo Brian Farrell

Cattle prices surge by up to €300/head

Farmer told to pay over €30,000 in unpaid rent for leased land
Sheep cross the alpine pass

GALLERY: Shepherds' Alpine crossing straddles history and borders
Photo Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Farm organisations hit out at Glanbia and Lakeland's May milk prices
Major Equipment International Ltd. in Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

Government announces €400,000 in funding for Agricultural...
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia to pay members 29c/L base price for May milk
Inland Fisheries Officers assess the death toll.

Appeal to farmers over water pollution after major fish kill