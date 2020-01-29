Select time to preview
now
00:00 03:00  06:00  09:00  12:00 15:00  18:00  21:00  24:00

Britain to introduce bill to end automatic EU fishing rights in UK waters

Cod almighty: Boris Johnson meets workers in Peterhead Fish Market, Scotland. Photo: Getty Images
Cod almighty: Boris Johnson meets workers in Peterhead Fish Market, Scotland. Photo: Getty Images

The British government said it will introduce a bill into parliament on Wednesday for legislation to end automatic rights for European Union vessels to fish in UK waters.

Under the Fisheries Bill, Britain will leave the European Union's Common Fisheries Policy at the end of the 11-month Brexit transition period on Dec. 31, giving it the power to operate as an independent coastal state.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said that would allow Britain to operate its fish stocks sustainably outside the EU.

"In future, access to fish in UK waters will be a matter for the UK to negotiate and we will decide on the rules that foreign vessels must follow," it said in a statement.

Regaining control of Britain's rich fishing waters, a totem for Brexit campaigners, may have repercussions for its much larger financial sector as the EU and Britain negotiate final departure plans.

Hopes were high that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would prioritise the financial sector - Britain's largest export industry and biggest corporate tax generator - in trade talks. But bank sources told Reuters last week that a push by the EU for fishing access to UK waters and London's stance that it will diverge from EU rules are prompting them to review hard-Brexit plans that could see more jobs than anticipated move to Europe.

A spokesman for Johnson had flagged the fisheries legislation on Monday, saying "we are going to be taking back control of our own fishing waters. The EU should be in no doubt about our determination on that issue."

Britain exits the European Union on Jan. 31, heading straight into an 11-month transition period to allow for negotiations on the final shape of the post-Brexit relationship.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Reuters


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Newly installed cattle crush system. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Get your cattle-handling facilities fit for purpose
Top-up boost: €33m in new entitlements and top-ups to low-value entitlements have been issued to young farmers over the last five years

Jury's out on young farmers supports
French workers fillet mackerels in a fish processing plant in the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, January 29, 2020. Picture taken January 29, 2020. EU fishermen will lose the automatic right to fish in British waters once Britain leaves the European Union. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The French fishermen who could sink Britain's post-Brexit ambitions
Tim Cullinan on his farm outside Toomevara. Photo: Alf Harvey

IFA grassroots to get a stronger voice on policy
Photo Brian Farrell

Factory trade stuck in neutral - but supplies are tightening
Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough: Farmers are spooked because they don't know who or...
Between the jigs and the reels: Champion traditional musician Ned Kelly on the family farm in Millbrook, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

'There are times of the year when you'd be going out the road and meet yourself...


Top Stories

Farmer Paul McNally sharpening plough points at his farm aduring last week's TV general election debate between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin. Also included is his son Garreth. Photo: Mark Condren

Robin Talbot: The farmer bashers are now going after the food we produce...

Seasonal tips to make sure your not breaking farm water quality rules
Fonterra is the world’s largest dairy exporter

Fonterra's Australia milk output falls 3.4% in November
Own voice: Saoirse McHugh clashes with Green Party. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Ryan defends Green Dáil hopeful who opposes the carbon tax
Green fields: A view of farming country in the Waikato region which is at the heart of the New Zealand dairy industry

Henry Walsh: The honeymoon is well and truly over for Kiwi dairy farmers
The Charity Air Ambulance with crew

Farmers to fight for Air Ambulance
Farmers have very little options in terms of where to sell finished organic cattle

Is organic an option for your farm?