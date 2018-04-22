Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 22 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Boost for dairy exports as EU and Mexico agree new free trade pact

Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Philip Blenkinsop and Ciaran Moran

The European Union and Mexico reached an agreement on Saturday on a new free trade deal, a coup for both parties in the face of increased protectionism from the United States under President Donald Trump.

Since its plans for a trade alliance with the United States were frozen after Trump’s election victory, the EU has focused instead on trying to champion open markets and seal accords with other like-minded countries.

The agreement in principle with Mexico follows a deal struck last year with Japan and comes ahead of talks next week with the Mercosur bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

“With this agreement, Mexico joins Canada, Japan and Singapore in the growing list of partners willing to work with the EU in defending open, fair and rules-based trade,” said European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

For Mexico, a deal with the EU is part of a strategy to reduce its reliance on the United States, the destination of 80 percent of its exports. That has become more urgent, given Trump’s push to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The EU and Mexico wanted to update a trade deal agreed 21 years ago that largely covers industrial goods. The new deal adds farm products, more services, investment and government procurement, and include provisions on labour and environmental standards and fighting corruption.

The European Commission said that, under the deal struck on Saturday, practically all trade in goods with Mexico will be duty-free, including for farm products such as Mexican chicken and asparagus and European dairy produce.

The deal will for example cut Mexican tariffs of up to 20pc on cheeses such as gorgonzola and increase EU pork exports, the Commission said.

Also Read

It also secured a considerable volume for milk powder exports in one of the largest markets, starting with 30,000 tonnes from entry into force, rising to 50,000 tonnes after 5 years.

It will also allow Mexican companies to bid for government contracts in Europe and EU companies for those in Mexico, including at state level.

Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said both sides had achieved a major update of their original accord.

“It needed to be more ambitious in the agricultural sector, it needed to be more ambitious in services, it needed to be more ambitious in many of the elements that in the end we managed to agree on after two years of work,” he said.

Guajardo said the deal would grant his country better access for products including orange juice, tuna, asparagus, honey, egg white albumin, as well as “equitable access” for meat products.

It is also set to recognise “geographical indications” for certain food and drink, a key EU demand.

Such indications protect agricultural produce - for example, dictating that the term “champagne” can only be used for sparkling wine from northern France.

It was not clear, however, how the divisive issue of “manchego” cheese had been settled. The EU says the term should only apply to sheep’s milk cheese from central Spain, but Mexico has its own “manchego” made from cow’s milk.

Negotiators from both sides will continue to work on technical details to produce a final text by the end of the year.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; additional reporting by Dave Graham in Mexico City; Editing by Gareth Jones and Meredith Mazzilli


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Reuters

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Michel Barnier

EU's Barnier says still some 25% of work to do on Brexit
Garrett Landers with wife Fiona and children Paraic, 7, and Michael, 10 at the World Butchers' Challenge Gala event

Ireland's butcher triumph 'great for entire industry'
Black soldier fly larvae at the Enterra Feed Corporation in Langley, British Columbia, Canada, REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Insect farms gear up to feed soaring global protein demand

Is vertical farming the new growth area for the sector?

EU should be addressing 'complete stranglehold' that the factories have on...
Britain's Brexit Secretary David Davis leaving 10 Downing Street, London, after a Cabinet meeting. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Small border farms may get tax-free status - UK Brexit Secretary
Stock Image

Revenue at Lakeland Dairies surges as the group targets infant formula...


Top Stories

Sod's law: Mick Looney with fellow turf cutters in Moanveanlagh Bog, about 6km from Listowel in Co Kerry. Photo: Don MacMonagle

'Rangers and gardaí chased us off the bog' - turf cutters on tenterhooks ahead...
Even a modestly sized contracting outfit can very quickly run up a fuel bill of €80,000 or €90,000.

How factors such as tractor choice, tillage systems and tyre pressure...
Wall-to-wall coverage of the fodder crisis has raised questions about animal welfare, the environment and even farmer mental health. Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath

Mike Brady: Has fodder crisis highlighted a failing farming model...
The first of John Heney's cattle were turned out to grass on April 9 after a short lived foray on March 24

Opinion: Big questions need to be asked about the drive for high cost beef...
Mountain South Athenry

Galway GAA to offload 103ac block of land bought at 'Tiger' prices
Castle Island, Lough Key Forest Park, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Opinion: Reconnecting with nature is so much more than a walk in the park
Jill Barrett

Teddies at the ready for fundraising tractor run