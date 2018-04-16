Irish MEP Sean Kelly has said that most Irish farmers are ignoring a huge new market for their produce by turning their backs on organic farming.

Are Irish farmers are missing out on organic opportunities?

He said that just 1.7pc, this country and Romania have the lowest area of organically farmed land in the entire EU.

The average percentage of agricultural land devoted to organic farming in the 27 member-states is now 7pc. Mr. Kelly says this is a huge missed opportunity because Irish farmers have to look for new markets and new products to replace any vacuum left after Brexit. Some 12m hectares in the EU are farmed organically.

Four EU countries are way ahead of everyone else as far as organic uptake is concerned: France (12.9pc), Italy (15.1pc), Spain (16.9pc) and Germany (9.5pc). In a survey carried out by Eurostat last year, over 70pc of those respondents said that organic produce was healthier, better and safer than food produced using conventional methods.