Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 2 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Agriculture MEPs agree laws on unfair trading practices

A retailer recently ran a promotion offering free carrots and potatoes when customers bought roast beef.
A retailer recently ran a promotion offering free carrots and potatoes when customers bought roast beef.
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

New draft rules to better protect farmers against buyers’ unfair trading practices were approved by the Agriculture Committee on Monday.

MEPs broadened the scope of the draft law to include all actors in the food supply chain, and not only small and medium-sized producers and big buyers.

The laws will also now cover trade of agricultural products and ancillary services, on top of foodstuffs.

The proposed blacklist of unfair trading practices (UTPs), as amended by MEPs, includes payments made later than 30 days for perishable agricultural and food products and (added by MEPs) later than 60 days for non-perishable products, counting from the last day of the month when the invoice was received or the agreed delivery day,

Unilateral cancellation of an order of perishable products less than 60 days from the agreed delivery date (Commission proposed no clear deadline) is also blacklisted.

MEPs also agreed that the following practices should be outlawed:

  •  when a buyer refuses to sign a written contract with the supplier, who would now have a newly established right to request it, or to provide the latter with sufficiently detailed supply terms;
  • when a buyer shares or misuses confidential information, relating to the supply agreement.
  • No sales below cost, unless agreed in advance

Terms of a supply agreement must never result from the supplier’s economic dependence on the buyer, MEPs say.

They also insist that unless pre-agreed, the buyer should not sell products below the purchase price and then ask the supplier to bridge the gap.

Also Read

Clear complaints procedure

To make life easier for food producers, MEPs propose to allow them to lodge complaints where they are established, even if UTPs occurred elsewhere in the EU. National enforcement authorities would be handling complaints and, following an investigation, imposing sanctions.

“In this battle of David versus Goliath, we are arming the weakest in the food supply chain to ensure fairness, healthier food and social rights. Small producers, workers, consumers, all of us, will soon stop suffering the consequences of unfair trade practices imposed by big players in the food supply chain”, said rapporteur Paolo De Castro (S&D, IT).

The text approved in the Agriculture Committee by 38 votes in favour to four votes against, with two abstentions, will now be submitted to the plenary to seek MEPs’ green light for negotiations with EU ministers.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

97pc of cattle herds are designated as bTB-free.

Radical TB plan could restrict reactor herds
Even a modestly sized contracting outfit can very quickly run up a fuel bill of €80,000 or €90,000.

Petrol, diesel, coal to go up in Budget
Beef Farmers take part in a previous IFA protest. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

More farm organisations join IFA in boycott of Beef Forum
A pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a car. Stock picture

'Do not challenge these people': Farmers urged to call Gardai if they see...
Farmers queue to recycle old tyres in Cavan. Picture: Chairman IFA Environment & Rural Affairs Committee, Thomas Cooney

450 farmers brave 2.5km tailbacks to recycle old tyres

New mediation service established by IFA and auctioneers to resolve land...
Martin Gaffney

Dublin farmers sign deal with Aldi to supply €130,000 worth of Irish...