Agriculture MEPs agree laws on unfair trading practices

New draft rules to better protect farmers against buyers’ unfair trading practices were approved by the Agriculture Committee on Monday.

MEPs broadened the scope of the draft law to include all actors in the food supply chain, and not only small and medium-sized producers and big buyers.

The laws will also now cover trade of agricultural products and ancillary services, on top of foodstuffs.

The proposed blacklist of unfair trading practices (UTPs), as amended by MEPs, includes payments made later than 30 days for perishable agricultural and food products and (added by MEPs) later than 60 days for non-perishable products, counting from the last day of the month when the invoice was received or the agreed delivery day,

Unilateral cancellation of an order of perishable products less than 60 days from the agreed delivery date (Commission proposed no clear deadline) is also blacklisted.

MEPs also agreed that the following practices should be outlawed:

when a buyer refuses to sign a written contract with the supplier, who would now have a newly established right to request it, or to provide the latter with sufficiently detailed supply terms;

when a buyer shares or misuses confidential information, relating to the supply agreement.

No sales below cost, unless agreed in advance

Terms of a supply agreement must never result from the supplier’s economic dependence on the buyer, MEPs say.

They also insist that unless pre-agreed, the buyer should not sell products below the purchase price and then ask the supplier to bridge the gap.