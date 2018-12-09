Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 9 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

EU trade deal post-Brexit carve-up on quotas 'dangerous' for farmers

MEP Matt Carthy
MEP Matt Carthy

Sarah Collins

A row over post-Brexit import quotas has reared its head again, with the EU fighting battles both internally and internationally.

Sinn Féin's Matt Carthy (pictured), the agriculture committee's lead MEP on the subject, says the Commission has too often thrown farmers under the bus in trade talks, and fears the same will happen when the EU and UK divvy up their agriculture quotas at the World Trade Organisation.

"I'm very critical of the overall EU trade agenda, it's very dangerous," Mr Carthy told Farming Independent. "Agriculture, in many ways, is considered to be something the EU can sacrifice to gain market access."

He also fears that a glut of UK exports post-Brexit - and extra market access for beef and lamb resulting from ongoing trade talks with the Mercosur bloc, Australia and New Zealand - will push down prices for Irish producers.

MEPs are set to vote next week in favour of a 2017 proposal to carve out a UK share of the EU's existing WTO quotas, leaving other countries with the same level of market access to the EU and UK combined, as they do now (with the UK as a member).

Agriculture MEPs are pushing for a final say on the carve-up, which they say hands the Commission too much power at farmers' expense.

But Mr Carthy says a "bizarre alliance" of conservative MEPs - including Fine Gael, UK Tories and Ulster Unionists ­- is likely to defeat his draft changes and give the Commission the ultimate say.

Quotas

Also Read

The deal, based on an average of UK imports over the last three years, has also proven unpopular at the WTO, with a group of countries, including New Zealand, Brazil and the US, pushing for more market access post-Brexit. The EU has 87 agriculture-related quotas on its WTO list (or 'schedule'), which is still pending official certification since Croatia joined the EU in 2014.

At an October WTO meeting, "several" countries expressed "concern" over how the EU is calculating the quota carve-up, with some even questioning whether a renegotiation is possible given the schedule is pending certification.

They are also keen to see what kind of market access the EU and UK offer each other in any post-Brexit trade deal to be announced.

"Brexit should not result in a loss of market access that was established through previously negotiated outcomes," they said in a statement.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

File photo

Dan Ryan: 'Why we need a radical and new approach to winter milk'
The period residence, which was built in the 1780s, needs modernisation

Take the plunge in Wicklow - A swimming pool is part of the package with a...
The Maxxum 145 Multicontroller achieved the lowest specific fuel consumption ever recorded for a four-cylinder tractor last year

Maxxum appeal - The hi-tech Case IH model was a double winner at the 2019...
Farming Independent/Zurich Insurance Dairy Farmer of the Year Patrick Brennan on his Lurgancross Farm, outside Ballingarry in North Tipperary

'We're an overnight success story after 40 years' - Dairy farmer of the year insists...
Farm buildings exempt from normal planning requirements can include milking parlours (subject to the total size of all buildings on the farm)

Legal Advice: Don't get caught offside by planning laws' fine detail
Theresa May. Photo: PA

John Downing: Northern farmers will rue UFU's fence-sitting in Brexit...

Near miss after cattle disease stopped at Northern Ireland border