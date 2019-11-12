EU ready to withold €1.6m over 'failing' TB scheme

Michael Creed
Ciaran Moran

The European Commission is set to withhold €1.6m in funding for the TB programme this year over deteriorating results in recent years.

To date farmers provided approximately 38pc of total programme costs, the State was expected to provide 51pc and the EU 11pc.

However, as a result of consecutive years of deteriorating headline TB herd incidence, the Commission has notified Ireland that it intends to withhold 10pc of funding related to 2018 - the equivalent of €1m, the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, said in response to a question from Fianna Fáil agriculture spokesperson Charlie McConalogue.

Minister Creed said 2019 is likely to be the third consecutive year of increasing TB herd incidence and this will result in a further 20pc EU funding penalty or €1.6m reduction in respect of 2019.

"At present, these funding gaps will have to be met by the Irish taxpayer, which further highlights the need for all stakeholders in the TB Programme to show leadership in ensuring TB levels are brought back onto a downward trajectory," he said.

Minister Creed is set to launch a renewed TB Strategy in the coming weeks, which aims to support farmers most effectively, by eradicating bovine TB by 2030.

"I am willing to invest further in measures such as extra staff resources into the team that addresses disease transmission from wildlife, engaging in further research including examining if deer are playing a role in spreading bovine TB.

"While TB herd incidence remains at relatively low levels, it is of significant concern that 2019 is likely to mark the third consecutive year of deterioration in bovine TB. This means that collectively we have failed to reduce the number of farm families who endure a TB restriction."

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

He said the Department is also engaging more closely with herd-owners in black-spot areas and intervening more closely with herds that have a history of repeated, prolonged or sizeable breakdowns.

It comes after the IFA warned that a controversial review by the Department of the Government's programme to eradicate bovine TB could jeopardise the ongoing support of farmers for the scheme.

The IFA claimed that the review was misleading and failed to understand the unique role played by farmers.

