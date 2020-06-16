EU biodiversity plan would see 10pc of Irish land ‘rewilded’, claim hill farmers

Up to 10pc of Ireland’s land area could be effectively rewilded under a stringent new designation proposed by the EU, the INHFA has warned.

The new Biodiversity Strategy has called for the creation of Strictly Protected Areas (SPA), which will include bogs and reclaimed wetlands.

The INHFA say the designations threaten to shut down all farming activity on marginal and reclaimed wetlands “from Donegal to Kerry”.

An SPA is the most restrictive designation and necessitate the removal of all human activity.

The INHFA point out that the International Union for Conservation of Nature has ranked the SPA as a 1(a) designation. In contrast, the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania is ranked 1(b).

Up to 10pc of each member state’s lands are to be designated as SPAs. This equates to around 650,000ha in Ireland.

While bogs held by Bord na Móna could make up much of this, the INHFA has warned that SPA designations pose a real threat to the livelihoods of farmers working on uplands and reclaimed bogs, as well as to the viability of the wider communities living in these areas.

“This designation will sterilise everything, making it impossible to secure planning for houses or any further farm development,” said INHFA president Colm O’Donnell in a letter to all Oireachtas members.

“New business start-ups in these areas will cease and many existing businesses will be forced to close.

“Improvements to roads and other vital infrastructure will become difficult to deliver.”

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said the strict designations would turn the west of Ireland “into a theme park” if applied to the 20pc of land which is considered peatland.





