Environment watchdog calls for reduction in fertiliser usage

There are now just 20 pristine river sites, the report found - down from over 500 in the late 1980s.

Over a quarter of monitored river sites are now seeing increasing phosphorus and nitrogen concentrations.

The EPA report says a third of rivers and lakes and a quarter of estuaries are failing to meet their nutrient-based environmental quality standards.

The EPA says excess nitrogen impacts is a concern, particularly in the south and southeast of the country, where losses to the marine environment are elevated and increasing.

"In these areas, the soils are relatively freely draining and are very susceptible to nitrogen leaching from agriculture, which is often intensive," stated the Water Quality in Ireland report for 2018-19.

"In these areas nitrate losses are closely correlated with farm intensity; the higher the application of nitrogen to land, the higher the nitrate concentrations in waters.

"Since 2013 nitrogen emissions have increased as both cattle numbers and fertiliser use have increased. Nitrogen loss reduction measures need to be targeted in these areas by improving nutrient use efficiencies and by reducing chemical fertiliser use."

Pathways

Mary Gurrie, the EPA's water programme manager, said: 'The overall increase in nutrient concentrations is a worrying development for our water quality.

"These excess nutrients come from human activities, predominantly our farms and waste water.

"We need to address the sources and the pathways by which these nutrients make their way into our rivers and lakes."

Meanwhile, the national federation for group water schemes has proposed that farmers in some areas be paid to farm less intensively.

