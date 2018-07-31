Entries are now open for the Zurich Farm Insurance Farming Independent Farmer of the Year Awards.

Entries now open for 2018 Farmer of the Year awards

The awards recognise excellence in the Irish farming industry and shine a light on one of the most successful and important sectors within the economy.

There are five categories available for direct entry, as well as panel nominations for Farm Safety, Lifetime Achievement and a Grand Prix Award for the overall Farmer of the Year.

Main category winners will receive a prize of €2,500 each, while the overall winner will receive a prize of €4,000.

Full details of categories and how to enter are available at www.farmeroftheyear.ie. The closing date for entering online is Monday, October 1.

The awards are free to enter and farmers can nominate themselves or be nominated by a third party.

The awards will take place in the Hodson Bay Hotel in Athlone on Thursday, November 1.

Commenting on this year's Awards, Graham Minogue, Head of Agri for Zurich Insurance, said: "As Ireland's fastest growing farm insurer, Zurich Insurance is hugely passionate about recognising best practice across Ireland's farming community and showcasing the world-leading talent that this special industry has in abundance.