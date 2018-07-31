Farm Ireland
Entries now open for 2018 Farmer of the Year awards

Claire Fox from Farming Independent, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed; and Graham Minogue from Zurich Insurance, at the launch of the Farmer of the Year awards. Photo: Gerry Mooney
Claire Fox

Entries are now open for the Zurich Farm Insurance Farming Independent Farmer of the Year Awards.

The awards recognise excellence in the Irish farming industry and shine a light on one of the most successful and important sectors within the economy.

There are five categories available for direct entry, as well as panel nominations for Farm Safety, Lifetime Achievement and a Grand Prix Award for the overall Farmer of the Year.

Main category winners will receive a prize of €2,500 each, while the overall winner will receive a prize of €4,000.

Full details of categories and how to enter are available at www.farmeroftheyear.ie. The closing date for entering online is Monday, October 1.

The awards are free to enter and farmers can nominate themselves or be nominated by a third party.

The awards will take place in the Hodson Bay Hotel in Athlone on Thursday, November 1.

Commenting on this year's Awards, Graham Minogue, Head of Agri for Zurich Insurance, said: "As Ireland's fastest growing farm insurer, Zurich Insurance is hugely passionate about recognising best practice across Ireland's farming community and showcasing the world-leading talent that this special industry has in abundance.

"The Farmer of the Year Awards has become an annual highlight of the farming calendar and we're delighted to be involved once again in celebrating the key success stories over the past year."

The title sponsor for the awards for the fifth year is Zurich Insurance plc, one of the country's leading farm insurers.

Zurich Insurance provides the complete farm insurance solution including cover for property, livestock, business interruption, liability, agricultural vehicles, personal accident and farm home.

Category sponsors for the awards are ICMSA, Farming Independent, Teagasc and Cormac Tagging.

