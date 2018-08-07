Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 7 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Enet to go it alone in post-SSE rural NBP broadband rollout

(stock image)
(stock image)
Adrian Weckler

Adrian Weckler

Enet is to forge ahead with a plan to build out a State-subsidised rural broadband network under the National Broadband Plan (NBP) without a new partner to replace the energy utility company SSE.

The Irish Independent understands that the consortium has hired a number of senior international telecoms experts to oversee the network rollout to 542,000 rural homes and businesses, effectively replacing SSE's role in the huge network build.

These include senior executives from Rogers, Canada's largest telecoms company.

SSE, a UK utilities giant that joined forces with Enet last year, was to be Enet's main partner in building out the network under Enet's NBP bid, which is being finalised in the coming weeks. However, SSE parted ways with Enet in recent months, announcing its exit in the last two weeks.

The Enet-SSE split also resulted in the cancellation of a plan between the two companies to build 115,000 fibre broadband connections to nine regional towns in the West of Ireland.

Eir, which had been a potential replacement for SSE, was not approached about taking up SSE's role in the State-backed bid.

Last week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the NBP process was still expected to proceed on schedule, despite the departure of SSE from the bidding process.

With no further hiccups, this would mean shovels in the next six months if Enet's final bid is accepted by the Department of Communications.

Also Read

The Government has not yet indicated how much it expects the NBP rollout to cost, although industry analysts expect it to be in the region of €1bn to €1.5bn.

If successful in its bid, Enet will get a 25-year contract to build and run the wholesale rural fibre broadband network, with ownership of the utility reverting to it at the end of the 25 year period.

If it wants to proceed with its current time frame, the Government has little choice but to accept Enet's bid, with other major contenders for the contract having withdrawn from the process in the last 12 months.

The process is due to be completed in 2023, with the majority of rural premises to be connected by 2021.

Irish Independent

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Michael Creed

Once-off payment of €100 to be paid to sheep farmers as Creed unveils...
Dairy Farmer Patrick Murphy celebrates the arrival of rain at his dairy farm at Timoleague, West Cork. Picture Denis Boyle

Farmers' prayers could be answered with rain and cooler conditions on the...

Livestock farmers urged to get 'proactive' on fodder
Large flames are seen on a hillside outside the village of Monchique, in southern Portugal's Algarve region, Sunday, Aug. 5 2018. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)

Department warns live exporters over cattle transports in hot weather
Dairy farmers Peter and Paula Hynes on their land in Aherla, Co Cork. Photo: Clare Keogh

'Farmers are carrying the can - my feed bill went up €10,000 a month'

Farmer reverses tractor and 30ft trailer into the record books
Pictured (l-r) are Richard Kennedy, Group CEO at Devenish, Andrew McDowell, Vice President of the European Investment Bank and Owen Brennan, Chairman of Devenish

Leading Irish agri-tech business secures €118 in funding from European...