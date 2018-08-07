Enet is to forge ahead with a plan to build out a State-subsidised rural broadband network under the National Broadband Plan (NBP) without a new partner to replace the energy utility company SSE.

Enet to go it alone in post-SSE rural NBP broadband rollout

The Irish Independent understands that the consortium has hired a number of senior international telecoms experts to oversee the network rollout to 542,000 rural homes and businesses, effectively replacing SSE's role in the huge network build.

These include senior executives from Rogers, Canada's largest telecoms company.

SSE, a UK utilities giant that joined forces with Enet last year, was to be Enet's main partner in building out the network under Enet's NBP bid, which is being finalised in the coming weeks. However, SSE parted ways with Enet in recent months, announcing its exit in the last two weeks.

The Enet-SSE split also resulted in the cancellation of a plan between the two companies to build 115,000 fibre broadband connections to nine regional towns in the West of Ireland.

Eir, which had been a potential replacement for SSE, was not approached about taking up SSE's role in the State-backed bid.

Last week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the NBP process was still expected to proceed on schedule, despite the departure of SSE from the bidding process.

With no further hiccups, this would mean shovels in the next six months if Enet's final bid is accepted by the Department of Communications.