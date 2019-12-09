Energia buys Meath solar farm projects in green push

Energia Group will develop the two projects that will produce enough electricity to power 9,000 homes, with the intent to further expand the plants to a scale that could service 58,000 homes in the future.

The two solar projects, Glenamoy and Darthogue in Co Meath, have planning permission for the construction of solar infrastructure that will generate up to 32MW of exported power with the potential for future expansion to 220MW.

Energia did not disclose the value of the deal but the investment is the first Solar acquisition under the group's five year €3bn 'Positive Energy' renewable energy investment programme which it announced earlier this year. "This is a very important agreement for Energia as it marks our first large-scale solar generation project," said Garrett Donnellan, its head of corporate development.