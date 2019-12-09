Energia buys Meath solar farm projects in green push
All island energy group sees acquisition of solar farms as stepping stone in €3bn plan, writes Fearghal O'Connor
Irish energy provider and infrastructure investor Energia Group has acquired solar energy developer Solar Farmers Ltd which has two solar projects in Meath.
Energia Group will develop the two projects that will produce enough electricity to power 9,000 homes, with the intent to further expand the plants to a scale that could service 58,000 homes in the future.
The two solar projects, Glenamoy and Darthogue in Co Meath, have planning permission for the construction of solar infrastructure that will generate up to 32MW of exported power with the potential for future expansion to 220MW.
Energia did not disclose the value of the deal but the investment is the first Solar acquisition under the group's five year €3bn 'Positive Energy' renewable energy investment programme which it announced earlier this year. "This is a very important agreement for Energia as it marks our first large-scale solar generation project," said Garrett Donnellan, its head of corporate development.
"Earlier this year we announced our 'Positive Energy' investment strategy and commitment to help Ireland meet its climate change and carbon reduction objectives.
"This announcement is part of that programme and an illustration of our intent. We have invested in these projects as they are in line with our strategic objectives as a green energy provider and they offer the potential for future growth that will deliver for our customers, the communities we serve and broader corporate commitments."
Announced last July, Energia Group's 'Positive Energy' programme will be implemented across a range of major renewable energy projects including onshore and offshore wind farms, solar power, hydrogen fuel generation, bio-energy facilities and the smart grid, said Donnellan.
The Government has committed to increasing the amount of electricity generated from renewable sources from 30pc now to 70pc by 2030.
Donnellan said Energia Group anticipates that this new investment will add up to 1.5 Gigawatts (1,500 Megawatts) of renewable generation to the grid over the five-year programme.
Energia was established in 1999 and currently supplies over 1.2 Gigawatts of green power to almost 800,000 customers across the island of Ireland from 22 wind farms it owns, as well as from two major gas fired stations in North County Dublin.
The group, which includes Power NI in the North, has a turnover of €2bn, employing over 800.
