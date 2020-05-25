Drought fears turn up heat on farmers

Fears of a 2018-style drought are building despite the recent heavy rains, with Met Éireann forecasting another week of high temperatures and dry winds.

Between 12-18mm of rain fell in many parts of the country over the last four days, but moisture deficits of 40-70mm are reported across much of the midlands and east.

Dairy and tillage farmers are already feeling the pinch, with some milk suppliers in north Kildare, Meath and the northeast working with tighter grass supplies and opting to feed baled silage in some cases to maintain grazing patterns and rotation lengths.

Spring-sown cereal crops were also under some pressure. However, Michael Slattery of Drummonds said the weekend rains had given these crops a lift. A wide variation in grass growth levels is being reported depending on soil type and location, Teagasc's George Ramsbottom said. While growth rates of 60-80kg/ha/day are being recorded on heavier ground, light soils are struggling to hit 40kg/ha/day. "An emerging drought is starting to cost farmers at this stage," Mr Ramsbottom said. Joe Patton of Teagasc said the main priority now for dairy farmers in the hardest-hit areas is to reduce daily grass demand to below daily growth rate. This will help to hold grass cover on the farm, protecting current growth and speeding up recovery when rain arrives, he said. Figures from Met Éireann show that Munster has fared best in terms of soil moisture deficits, with levels generally south of 14mm. However, with little rainfall forecast for the coming week, deficits are expected to increase across the country as a whole. Met Éireann has forecast dry, warm weather for most of the country, with very little rain and daily temperatures of up to 25oC. "There will be less than 10pc of normal rainfall levels, with 1-2mm of rain at most," said Linda Hughes, meteorologist with Met Éireann. "There is going to be a little bit more rain in the north and northwest on Wednesday and in Connacht and west Munster on Friday, but accumulations will be very low. It will also be a very warm week with temperatures reaching the mid-20s," she added.