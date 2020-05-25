Farming

Farming

Drought fears turn up heat on farmers

Dairy, tillage sectors feeling pinch as 25°C conditions to put crop growth under stress

Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom

Michael Keaveny

Fears of a 2018-style drought are building despite the recent heavy rains, with Met Éireann forecasting another week of high temperatures and dry winds.

Between 12-18mm of rain fell in many parts of the country over the last four days, but moisture deficits of 40-70mm are reported across much of the midlands and east.

Dairy and tillage farmers are already feeling the pinch, with some milk suppliers in north Kildare, Meath and the northeast working with tighter grass supplies and opting to feed baled silage in some cases to maintain grazing patterns and rotation lengths.