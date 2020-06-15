Farming

Drought continuing to bite in the south and east

Dairy farmer Damien Power from Ballybar, Co Carlow has been feeding his cows a little extra because grass is in short supply. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

The drought is continuing to bite across the midlands, south and east, despite heavy rainfall in many areas over the last few days, writes Declan O’Brien.

Cereal crops remain under severe pressure along the east coast and into the midlands, although growers report a marked improvement in areas that got sizeable falls of rain.

Dairy farmers and vegetable growers are also in need of heavy rain over the coming week, with grass growth plummeting in drought-affected districts, and irrigation required for vegetable crops.