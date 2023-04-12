Downward trend of global dairy markets still ‘has a bit to go’ warns Dairygold chief

There is still "a bit to go" in the downward trend of global dairy prices as markets rebalance, the Chief Executive of Dairygold has warned.

On market prices that will ultimately translate into milk prices, Conor Galvin said the price of butter, whole milk powders and skim milk powders have all dropped by 30-35pc on world markets in the first quarter of this year.

"They were unprecedented high prices and in the last three months, the April price for those flagship commodities is down 30-35pc."

"The market has been softening since the turn of the year and the challenge now is the market continues to trend downwards and looking at some of the futures you'd be concerned there is a little bit more to go still.

"There has been a levelling off in February but in the last two or three weeks we've seen some further slippage in market prices. The concern is as we come into a flush in Europe particularly over the next six weeks that the supply over demand imbalance will continue to keep market prices under pressure. And that would reflect back in milk (prices)."

It comes after post pandemic supply bottlenecks and the war in Ukraine, combined with stable demand leading to increased milk prices.

"We had charts that used to only go to 40c/L and then we ended up over 40c/L and we thought 'that's the end of it' and then we had to have charts that had 50s in them and I don't think any of us believed it would get that high."

The co-operative announced a record turnover of €1.65 billion, an increase of 40.9pc or €477.8m on 2021, with an EBITDA of €68.5m and operating profit of €40.2m, an increase of €10.9m and €9.8m respectively. The significant increase in EBITDA and operating profit was achieved, against a backdrop of considerable volatility and inflationary pressures, while paying leading milk and grain prices, with an excellent performance delivered across all of the Society’s businesses, according to Galvin.

"This performance was driven by maximising the unprecedented high market returns, achieving enhanced operational efficiencies, while managing volatility and significant inflationary pressures."

The co-op also reported that net bank debt was up €24.1m to €132.2m, due to "working capital headwinds in 2022".