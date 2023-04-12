Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Downward trend of global dairy markets still ‘has a bit to go’ warns Dairygold chief

Expand

Close

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

There is still "a bit to go" in the downward trend of global dairy prices as markets rebalance, the Chief Executive of Dairygold has warned.

On market prices that will ultimately translate into milk prices, Conor Galvin said the price of butter, whole milk powders and skim milk powders have all dropped by 30-35pc on world markets in the first quarter of this year.

Most Watched

Privacy