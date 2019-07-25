Don't cough up too much: correct diagnosis will save your wallet

It is important not to jump to conclusions when we encounter a group of animals coughing
It is important not to jump to conclusions when we encounter a group of animals coughing

In the past few weeks, we have seen a dramatic increase in the numbers of calves and cows coughing.

Lungworm is the most common cause. Increased stocking rates, heavier pasture burdens and tighter grazing rotations all become an issue at this time of year.

Treatment involves using an anti-parasitic product.

Young stock can be treated with a number of products but a zero-milk withdrawal wormer must be used in dairy cows.

If you have a comprehensive worm control plan drawn up in conjunction with your vet, this will help to minimise the risk of lungworm developing to a stage where coughing becomes an issue.

It is important not to jump to conclusions when we encounter a group of animals coughing. It is very easy to presume lungworm is the cause, dose the animals and move on.

However, there are a number of other causes of coughing. Viruses such as IBR, RSV and PI3 can all cause animals to cough in the early stages of infection.

Bacteria such as Mannheimia, Pasteurella and Histophilus can cause similar symptoms.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

When we see how many potential causes of coughing exist, we realise how important it is to determine the agent involved before treatment begins.

Nasal swabs, lung washes, faecal samples, blood samples and bulk milk samples can all be used to determine the exact cause of coughing.

Similarly, if we treat without a confirmed diagnosis, not only do we run the risk of treating the incorrect cause, but we also delay treating the correct cause.

For example, if IBR is the underlying problem and we dose for worms, then the window of opportunity for early intervention is missed and the resulting morbidity and mortality could be very costly.

Expensive

Also in this instance, the expensive zero milk-withdrawal wormer will have had no effect.

Regardless of what groups of animals are coughing, or how obvious the apparent cause may be, a quick call to your vet would be advised.

He/she may, based on a unique and in-depth knowledge of the health status of your herd, be able to give advice on the spot.

If a visit and some sampling are required, it is still a much cheaper option than diagnosing the incorrect cause and the subsequent economic impact that may have.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Bad press: The growing negative sentiment towards Jersey Cross cows is unjustified, says Diarmuid Foley. Photo: Roger Jones

In defence of the Jersey Cross cow
Stock image

Green light for 377ac Wexford solar farm
EU Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Hogan comes under fire from Irish MEPs on 'Armageddon' Mercosur
Sinn Fein’s Donnchadh O Laoghaire (Niall Carson/PA)

Proposal for national property register to return recovered goods to owners
Paul Slattery with his dairy herd of Holstein Friesian cows in North Tipperary.

Italian bulls deliver the goods in Tipp

Average dairy farm income to soar to €74,000 in 2019 - Teagasc
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly: 'The debate about Ornua's future is long overdue and good...


Top Stories

Cut beef herd by 30pc to reduce agricultural emissions - climate group
Gearoid Hurley, from Bandon, Co. Cork pictured leaving the Four Courts during his High Court action for damages. Pic: Collins Courts

Farmer settles case over combine accident
The animals being walked to the first race of the day at the Pig Derby in Arklow, Co Wicklow in 2015. Photo: Michael Kelly

Sheep step into the breach as swine fever forces pig derby cancellation
John Alex Kane

Man hit with two-month sentence for contempt in land sale case involving...
The derogation allows more intensive farmers to operate at a higher stocking rate than that stipulated in the Nitrates Directive

Nitrates Derogation: Key details revealed

Government approves work permit changes to ease labour shortages on dairy...
Stock photo

Dog owner fined €2,500 after St Bernard went rogue killing 40 sheep