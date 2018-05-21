Donegal puts yogurt business up for sale

Dublin-listed Donegal Investment Group has put its speciality dairy business, Nomadic, on the block.

A corporate finance adviser has been appointed to lead the disposal of the business, which makes a variety of yogurt products.

Donegal managing director Ian Ireland told the Sunday Independent that preliminary discussions have been held with a number of suitors and that an information pack is to be sent to potential buyers in the coming weeks. Ireland has led a strategy that has seen the company dispose of a number of assets, across a wide variety of sectors, to focus on its seed potato business; Nomadic; and an animal feed business.

The shares have hit record levels this year and have gone from €5.50 to almost €9 in the last 12 months, fuelled by the sale of a stake in Monaghan Mushrooms, and the disposal of a property asset. Some €62.5m in sale proceeds has been realised in the last 12 months and shareholders have approved a plan to return around €45m to investors on the back of the Monaghan sale.