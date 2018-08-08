Farm Ireland
DoneDeal analysis shows 20pc surge in bale prices compared to this time last year

Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Bale prices have rocketed by 19.96pc year-on-year as the shortage of animal feed intensifies, according to an in-depth analysis undertaken by DoneDeal.ie, Ireland's largest online farming advertiser.

Bale prices have rocketed by 19.96pc year-on-year as the shortage of animal feed intensifies, according to an in-depth analysis undertaken by DoneDeal.ie, Ireland's largest online farming advertiser.

DoneDeal.ie analysed over 5,000 adverts for bales placed on the site in June and July this year and compared those to the same period in 2017.

The research shows that silage has seen the most dramatic rise, with prices increasing by 31pc from €20.24 a bale 12 months ago to €29.22 a bale now. Meanwhile, hay is up 18pc to €27.23 in the same period.

Regionally, the most dramatic price rises were seen in Leinster, where bale prices (Silage and Hay) have increased by 26pc compared to the same period in 2017.

The price of straw has also sky-rocketed from an average of €16.35 a bale in June and July of 2017 to €24.02 now, an increase of 32pc in 12 months.

Speaking about the research Adam Ferguson from DoneDeal.ie said it shows how farmers are currently in a crisis.

 “This is a crisis for farmers. The snow in spring followed by the extreme drought has made the production of hay, straw and silage extremely difficult and we’re seeing this now in these surging prices," he said.

"At the moment we’re witnessing Spanish companies, who have identified the crisis, advertising Alfalfa and English straw on DoneDeal to Irish farmers.

Encouraging trade in Ireland with the stock that we currently have in the country will help alleviate the problem and we’ve decided to support this by making it free for farmers to advertise feed and bedding on DoneDeal for the month of August.”

Regional breakdown of average silage and hay bale prices, Jun/Jul 2017 vs. Jun/Jul 2018:

Province20172018Variance
Connacht€24.58€25.714.39%
Leinster€21.38€28.8925.98%
Munster€21.65€27.6021.59%
Ulster€23.60€27.1713.14%

Online Editors

