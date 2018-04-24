Domestic, overseas suitors eyeing up LacPatrick deal

Concerned farmers have urged that LacPatrick Dairies must be given the "space and time" to decide the best option for the Border region co-op.

It comes as at least one overseas investor, alongside domestic co-operatives, have expressed an interest in a possible tie-up with the dairy processor.

Any merger would need backing from 75pc of members and Lakeland Dairies is understood to be the most likely partner. However, industry sources have also indicated Aurivo is now looking at LacPatrick.

Glanbia Ireland's Jim Bergin refused to say if they may be interested in the co-op. "We have a number of arrangements in place and we've good relations with them and that will be down to the board to decide at some point," he said. A spokesman for Lakeland Dairies said they noted LacPatrick's statement but declined to comment. "LacPatrick is a substantial business with strong heritage in co-operative dairy farming," he said.