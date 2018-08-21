Dáil committee asks banks to appear at fodder meeting

The Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture will reconvene ahead of schedule on September 4 to discuss fodder and drought issues.

Chair of the Committee and Fine Gael TD for Carlow -Kilkenny, Pat Deering, told the Farming Independent that credit will be a key topic of discussion at the event along with fodder importation.

"We are acutely aware of the need to prepare for the winter ahead and we must ensure there is no shortage of fodder," he said.

"This year's significant weather events have impacted all farmers, and I have been in constant communication with Minister Creed, highlighting the concerns of the farming community."

Mr Deering added that he aims for bank representatives to speak at the meeting to discuss how proactive they are being with regard to aiding farmers with their cashflow during the current difficulties..

The results of the next Teagasc fodder census will also inform the committee as to what action can best be taken to help farmers, he added.

This decision to reconvene the committee follows calls by Fianna Fáil party members that an emergency meeting of the committee be called to avoid an impending fodder crisis. Fianna Fáil spokesperson for agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, said that action needed to be taken early as farmers are already experiencing cashflow difficulties.

Urgency