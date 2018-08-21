Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 21 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Dáil committee asks banks to appear at fodder meeting

Stock image
Stock image

The Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture will reconvene ahead of schedule on September 4 to discuss fodder and drought issues.

Chair of the Committee and Fine Gael TD for Carlow -Kilkenny, Pat Deering, told the Farming Independent that credit will be a key topic of discussion at the event along with fodder importation.

"We are acutely aware of the need to prepare for the winter ahead and we must ensure there is no shortage of fodder," he said.

"This year's significant weather events have impacted all farmers, and I have been in constant communication with Minister Creed, highlighting the concerns of the farming community."

Mr Deering added that he aims for bank representatives to speak at the meeting to discuss how proactive they are being with regard to aiding farmers with their cashflow during the current difficulties..

The results of the next Teagasc fodder census will also inform the committee as to what action can best be taken to help farmers, he added.

This decision to reconvene the committee follows calls by Fianna Fáil party members that an emergency meeting of the committee be called to avoid an impending fodder crisis. Fianna Fáil spokesperson for agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, said that action needed to be taken early as farmers are already experiencing cashflow difficulties.

Urgency

Also Read

However, Mr McConalogue expressed his disappointment that the meeting won't take place for another two weeks.

"I am extremely disappointed that the Committee will not meet until next month, given the seriousness of the situation facing farmers.

"There appears to be no sense of urgency on the part of the Minister. This is exactly what happened last year but farmers will not survive another harsh winter unless a plan is implemented in the coming weeks," Deputy McConalogue said.

Fianna Fáil's Jackie Cahill added that the meeting needed to be brought forward.

"We have laid out a 12-point plan to avert the impending fodder crisis, which was published last month.

"While the Minister has adopted some of the measures, we need to see him embrace the plan as a whole if we are to prevent a repeat of last winter."

Joint Committee to convene early to discuss winter action plan

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Joe Boyce pictured cutting grass for the 100-cow herd

No change expected in conditions on drought effected farms in the...
A French farmer harvests wheat during sunset, in Bourlon, northern France, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Wheat retreats as traders seek more clues on Russian exports
Stock Image

Mixed demand for Ag Science courses as students plumb for 'boom-time'...
New roll-over protection devices have come on the market.

Safety Authority 'not forming view' on new ATV roll-over devices despite EU...

See what damage eating St John's Wort caused this heifer
Colm O'Donnell, INHFA chairman at a previous protest outside Enda Kenny's constituency office in Castlebar, Co Mayo. Photo: Michael McLaughlin

'Drought hit farmers cannot be left waiting for their money due to...
Delaval E100 rotary parlour

Watch: The DeLaval Rotary E100 has been launched Ireland (see it in action in...