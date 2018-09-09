Despite spending his working life in Dublin city this Limerick man continues to pursue his farming ambitions

It's with this freedom that Feargal is able to visit and tend to his 25-acre Special Area of Conservation farm in Belmullet, 300km from Dublin.

"I bought the land in 2011. I always wanted to farm but I knew with my job that I'd never be able to farm full-time. I couldn't compete with the dairy farmers for the high prices in the east of the country, so this suited me, especially when I've an interest in wildlife," says Feargal."It's also one of the best places in the country with a sustainable population of corncrake, so I was keen to see if I could build on that."

In 2016, Feargal signed up to the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Farm Plan Scheme which trials novel approaches to farming for the environment and offers grants to farmers who engage in the scheme.

Feargal says returning the corncrake species to his farm was initially his main objective but when he got in touch with NPWS Head of Agri-Ecology Dr Barry O'Donoghue and Michael Martyn, Agri Environmentalist consultant, he realised that there was potential to boost other species of wildlife such as twite and barnacle geese and also encourage pollinators.

According to Michael Martyn, "if you create the right habitat the species will come", and that's exactly what they went about doing on Feargal's farm.

"On this farm, the species-rich meadows with abundant yellow rattle produce an open sward favoured by the corncrakes arriving back from overwintering in Africa to begin the breeding cycle again. Nesting cover and food source is in very short supply in this exposed coastal landscape," explains Michael.

Refuge

"In response to this we set about creating early and late cover plots. If corncrakes arrive onsite, mowing is delayed until the late summer.

"The centre-out mowing is used and a generous headland remains uncut, and this and the ELC margin provide a refuge for broods to escape in to cover safely."

For twite and other farmland birds a cereal/brassica mix such as kale and mustard was sown, which Michael says helps create a summer/autumn crop and winter crop producing bird seed of different sizes, insect food and cover in the late spring/early winter period.

In the last year, Feargal's farm has transformed from a sparse wilderness to a tapestry of colour, sights and sounds.

There are now six corncrake and 26 twite on the farm.

"It's very rewarding to see the hard work pay of," says Feargal. "I give it a 110pc and it was so great to be able to hear the corncrake calling during the breeding season. There is such an affinity with the corncrake in Mayo. It means a lot to people."

While Feargal says that he lives in "the wettest place in the country" and wasn't as affected by the summer's drought conditions compared to dairy farmers in the east, his land has still taken some knocks from the dry weather. "I was growing nettles because they are an ideal place for corncrakes but the drought ruined them. There was huge infestation of thistle creep, redshank and chickweed which just destroyed the crop and was disappointing because it takes a lot of effort to grow a monoculture of nettles," he says.

Feargal adds that the advice of Barry and Michael has been second to none and that the project shows that its key that farmers in the right areas are paid to get involved in biodiversity.

"It's like anything. Funding is key and these measures are expensive so grants are needed if farmers are going to make changes. Everybody benefits from this too," he says.

"There's a lad next door to the farm with a B&B and he promotes the fact that there are corncrake in the area for tourism, so everyone benefits.

"Funding needs to be given to farmers in areas where there could be a chance of conserving the corncrake.

"There's no real point doing a project like this in the east of the country because the corncrake has already been forgotten about by many."

For many, managing land that's situated at the other side of the country may sound like a nightmare, but for Feargal he says most of the work is done in the springtime and he only needs to visit the land every few weeks after that.

"We can't mow the land in the summer anyway so there's not much to be done but neighbours would give a look in," he explains. "I'll go back now in the middle of September to cut it and sell the bales on then."

In the last few weeks, Feargal has not just been celebrating the return of corncrakes but the return of the Liam MacCarthy Cup to his county, which he says has made for great banter with his Kilkenny-born father, Seosamh.

"It's been unbelievable," he says. "I'd never seen Limerick win an All-Ireland and I know they had their bit of luck but every team has that. It means so much."

Ecology schemes are giving farmers a lifeline

Income derived from agri-environmental schemes is a lifeline that keeps farmers farming, says NPWS Head of Agri-Ecology Barry O'Donoghue.

Since the NPWS Farm Plan Scheme was launched in 2006, over 800 plans have been approved.

"So far €27m has been spent on those 800 farm plans and we have trialled and tested measures on a small scale, which in turn can inform the Department of Agriculture on policies such as GLAS," says Barry.

"In most of the high nature value farmland across Ireland, the income derived from agri-environmental schemes is a lifeline in keeping farmers farming.

"The NPWS Farm Plan Scheme is seen as a positive and proactive approach in engaging with farmers for bespoke and targeted action on a field by field level and valuable lessons have been learned to inform wider roll-out in national agri-environmental schemes like GLAS."

Barry says that the success of Feargal's project in Mayo shows that farmers are keen to get involved in biodiversity initiatives.

"The special mix of people, seeds and habitats has resulted in a piece of the West of Ireland now teaming with life. It has been a pleasure working with Feargal and Michael on this and to see the hard work he has put in to it pay off," he says.

"We are in a positive space working with farmers and there is an appetite out there among many farmers to farm in a wildlife-friendly way. What Feargal has created here will be a great legacy and it is only the early days."

Visit npws.ie for more information

Indo Farming