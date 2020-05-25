Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Designated lands now worth €2-3bn per year

The Commission's Bio-diversity Strategy for 2030 estimates that Natura 2000 lands are worth €200-300 billion annually to the union's economy Expand

Close

The Commission's Bio-diversity Strategy for 2030 estimates that Natura 2000 lands are worth €200-300 billion annually to the union's economy

The Commission's Bio-diversity Strategy for 2030 estimates that Natura 2000 lands are worth €200-300 billion annually to the union's economy

The Commission's Bio-diversity Strategy for 2030 estimates that Natura 2000 lands are worth €200-300 billion annually to the union's economy

Declan O'Brien

Ireland's designated lands are worth €2-3 billion - or between €1,000/ac and €1,500/ac - to the national economy each year, according to the EU Commission.

These benefits are provided in the form of direct farming output and in public goods such as bio-diversity, tourism and protection of carbon sinks.

The latest EU assessment has resulted in calls from the INHFA for a total re-evaluation of direct payments on these lands to farmers.