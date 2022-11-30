Department of Agriculture official appointed as Director of Meat Industry Ireland

Premium
Ibec has confirmed that Agricultural Inspector at Department of Agriculture, Dale Crammond is to take over the role of Director of Meat Industry Ireland in January.
Crammond joins Meat Industry Ireland from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine where he has spent over 20 years working on environmental sustainability, trade (served as attaché in Washington, D.C.) and managing national and EU research programmes. His work had recently focused on efforts to reduce Agriculture’s GHG emissions.
He holds a Bachelor of Agricultural Science Degree from University College Dublin and a Master’s Degree in Environmental Sciences from Trinity College.
His appointment comes following long time Director Cormac Healy announced in May that he was leaving the organisation to take up a role as director of Drinks Ireland.
Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Crammond said: “I am looking forward to leading MII in what is a period of huge opportunities for the industry, despite emerging economic challenges.
“The meat sector in Ireland, from farm through to processing and export, is one of the most important indigenous industries in the national economy, supporting in excess of 120,000 individual farmers and generating total sales of more than €4.5bn. Rurally located meat processing plants act as a key economic contributor by providing direct employment in many Irish towns with additional supplementary jobs generated in distribution, transport and services. Irish beef, pork and lamb are exported and enjoyed by consumers all over the globe and I look forward to assisting the industry to further build on progress.”
In 2015, MII appointed another top civil servant Philip Carroll as Chairman of the group which lobbies for meat processors including the Larry Goodman controlled ABP, Dawn Meats, Kepak, Irish Country Meats and Slaney Foods.