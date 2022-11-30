Department of Agriculture official appointed as Director of Meat Industry Ireland

Ibec has confirmed that Agricultural Inspector at Department of Agriculture, Dale Crammond is to take over the role of Director of Meat Industry Ireland in January.

Crammond joins Meat Industry Ireland from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine where he has spent over 20 years working on environmental sustainability, trade (served as attaché in Washington, D.C.) and managing national and EU research programmes. His work had recently focused on efforts to reduce Agriculture’s GHG emissions.