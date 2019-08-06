Department issues Bluetongue alert after 'huge' rise in cattle imports

Bluetongue outbreaks (red dots) reported in Europe between 1st of January 2018 and 23rd of January 2019.
Bluetongue outbreaks (red dots) reported in Europe between 1st of January 2018 and 23rd of January 2019.
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

A small number of cattle importers and farmers risk introducing the animal disease Bluetongue into the national herd by continuing to purchase and ship cattle from continental Europe during the summer, the Department of Agriculture has claimed.

The level of cattle imports from mainland Europe, where Bluetongue is widely prevalent, this summer has increased four-fold, the Department pointed out.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

A letter issued by the Department's National Disease Control Centre warned that the rise in animal imports during July dramatically increased the risk of introducing the disease.

"In July and August of 2018, the number of cattle imported from mainland Europe was 36. In the month of July alone this year, that number stands at 135. This represents a huge increase from last year," the letter stated.

Bluetongue disease is caused by a virus and can affect all ruminant animals, including cattle, sheep, deer etc. Midges become infected by biting infected animals such as imported animals carrying the Bluetongue virus. These infected midges then spread the disease to other ruminant animals through biting. The Department appealed to farmers, pedigree breeders and livestock traders not to import animals from mainland Europe during this high-risk period when midges are active.

"At this time of the year, midges are widespread in Ireland and Europe in very high numbers.

"Therefore, this is a particularly high-risk period for the entry of the disease and subsequent spread through the midge population. Once the disease enters the midge population it cannot be controlled," the Department letter explained.

"DAFM is concerned that the small number of individuals importing cattle from mainland Europe at this time of the year are greatly increasing the risk of Bluetongue disease entering Ireland," the Department maintained.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"If an outbreak of Bluetongue were to occur here our agricultural export markets would be severely impacted and the control measures required by the EU would have a significant impact on the day-to-day running of Irish livestock farms," it cautioned.

A high proportion of the animals imported at this time of the year is pedigree stock sourced from top-end breeding herds on the continent.

Bluetongue is prevalent in herds across much of Europe.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Two-year delay to CAP could be on the cards, warns Department
Fast-food: Burger King has launched a meat-free Whopper

Retail giants ramping up their investment in 'alternative' meat
Payment: If a farmer has to totally discontinue their dairying enterprise, they will be entitled to substantial additional compensation

Five steps to consider if your land is the subject of a CPO
Proposal: The measures would see low-emission slurry spreading (LESS) equipment used for any spreading after June 15

Nitrates derogation farmers will have to up their game on 'green' measures
On the move: Travelling GAA fans mean busy roads every weekend over the course of the championship campaign

Roads deal between IFA and Government saved State €300m
'The sea is our biggest threat': Jamie Ryan on his farm at Ballytrent, Rosslare, Co Wexford. The farm is being affected by coastal erosion to the extent that he can no longer operate machinery on some parcels of ground near the coast. Photo: Patrick Browne

'Part of the farm will be flooded and eaten away in 20 years'
Array of sheds: The 72ac holding in Muff

Lakeside dairy holding for €470,000


Top Stories

Land sales slump on back of beef crisis and Brexit uncertainty
Members of the Beef Plan Movement picketing Meadow Meats, Rathdowney, Co Laois, last weekend. Photo: Alf Harvey

Beef protests escalate but IFA non-committal on support

Beef Trade: Out-of-spec or overage stock look set for a hammering
Winter oilseed rape

Crop yields remain strong despite broken weather
Boortmalt Ireland - Athy site.

Boortmalt incident leads to contract fears for barley growers
11/4/2019 Loughrea Sheep Mart Michael Conroy from Headford loads up his newly bought Spring Lamb at Loughrea Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Lamb Prices: Are we seeing the start of a price rally?

John Joyce: 'We have lost control of our beef industry'