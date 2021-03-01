Delay in ditching Kerry Group dairy arm could risk taste division’s rapidly rising star

The recent short-seller attack on Kerry Group ratchets up the pressure on boss Edmond Scanlon to finally complete the sale of its dairy processing business and then unlock the value of its taste and nutrition arm.

After the wild gyrations in the share price of electronic games retailer GameStop a few weeks back, everyone wondered where the short sellers would strike next.

We didn’t have long to wait. Earlier this month Kerry’s share price tumbled more than 11pc when a previously little-known outfit, Ontake Research, published a report online questioning Kerry’s acquisition strategy in recent years and claimed that it had been “short selling” — basically betting that the price would fall — Kerry shares.

Kerry and its advisers responded furiously to the claims, with a company spokesperson saying that the report was “full of errors, inaccuracies and incorrect deductions”. The 30-page report, which did not list any contact details, had been taken down by the end of the day.

Curiouser and curiouser.

So what the heck was really going on? Early fears that Kerry had come under attack from hordes of pyjama-clad day-traders may well turn out to have been wide of the mark. Could the events of February 12 have been triggered by factors far closer to home?

In 2012 Glanbia hived off its dairy processing arm and in 2017 its consumer foods and agribusiness divisions to an associate company, Glanbia Ireland, that is 60pc owned by Glanbia Co-Op and 40pc by Glanbia PLC. Ever since, Kerry Co-Op, which represents Kerry Group’s farmer-shareholders, has been agitating for a similar arrangement.

While the Glanbia spin-off went relatively smoothly, the Kerry transaction seems to be taking forever. And the wait continues. When it published its full-year results on February 16, Kerry warned shareholders that:

“The Group is conducting a strategic review of its dairy-related businesses in Ireland and the UK… there is no certainty that this review will lead to a transaction”.

Not alone is the delay in completing a spin-off of the dairy division irritating the Kerry farmers, it is also preventing the group from unlocking the value of its taste and nutrition division.

Kerry Group is in reality two businesses rather than one. There is the consumer foods division, which includes the Irish dairy processing operations and taste and nutrition. In 2020, taste and nutrition recorded sales of almost €5.8bn and trading profits of €814m, a trading margin of 14.2pc.

Meanwhile, consumer foods had sales of €1.27bn and trading profits of €99m, a trading margin of just 7.8pc. Given the vastly different financial performance of the two divisions it is difficult to see what, apart from a certain shared history, they have in common.

At last week’s share price of just under €103, Kerry has a market value of €18.4bn. Throw in net debt of just under €2bn and that gives an enterprise value (market value plus debt) of a smidgeon over €20bn. For that you get a company that had 2020 operating (pre-interest) profits of €797m before amortisation of intangible items and once-off costs.

How does this valuation compare with that of Kerry’s competitors? On the face of it the Kerry share price has done very well in recent years, having out-performed the FTSE index of UK food shares by almost 50pc over the past five years.

Look again. With taste and nutrition now accounting for more than 80pc of its sales and almost 90pc of its trading profits, can Kerry Group be reasonably regarded as a food company any longer? Almost certainly not. Instead it should be compared with other companies operating in the flavours and scents market. When this comparison is made Kerry appears in a far less flattering light.

The Swiss flavours and fragrances producer Givaudan has a market capitalisation of 32.4bn Swiss Francs (€29.2bn), net debt of SF3.6bn (€3.24bn) and operating profits of SF1.02bn (€925m).

That translates into an enterprise value that is 35 times its operating profits.

And it’s not just Givaudan

German company Symrise has a market value of €13.3bn, net debt of €1.37bn and operating profits of €464m. An enterprise value of almost 32 times operating profits.

Compare this to Kerry, whose €20bn enterprise value is the equivalent of 25 times 2020 operating profits of €807m. By not doing the splits Kerry is clearly leaving a lot of value on the table.

How much value?

After much huffing and puffing it appears that a deal on the dairy processing business is now imminent with Goodbody Stockbrokers analyst Jason Molins expecting a deal to be announced in either the first or second quarter and to be approved in the third quarter.

If it follows the Glanbia template Kerry Co-Op will end up with a 60pc shareholding while Kerry Group will retain 40pc. Initial reports suggested that the dairy processing business would be sold for about €660m, which would have yielded a gross €400m for Kerry Group.

However, it now appears that the price could go as high as €800m, a figure that would yield it €480m. Kerry would also expect to raise some cash from selling the other businesses in the consumer foods division.

Which leaves us with taste and nutrition. With annual operating profits of close to €800m it should be worth between €25.6bn (if one applies the Symrise multiple) and €28bn (using the Givaudan multiple). Split the difference and you get €26.8bn. Add €500m for all of the consumer foods businesses, including dairy processing, and you have €27.3bn.

That’s €7bn, the equivalent of almost €40 per share. Scanlon must offload the dairy processing and consumer foods businesses and then close the value gap in taste and nutrition pronto. If he doesn’t a predator could end up doing the job for him.