Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 2.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Delay in ditching Kerry Group dairy arm could risk taste division’s rapidly rising star

Agrifood

Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon. Photo: Colin O'Riordan Expand

Close

Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Dan White Email

The recent short-seller attack on Kerry Group ratchets up the pressure on boss Edmond Scanlon to finally complete the sale of its dairy processing business and then unlock the value of its taste and nutrition arm.

After the wild gyrations in the share price of electronic games retailer GameStop a few weeks back, everyone wondered where the short sellers would strike next.

We didn’t have long to wait. Earlier this month Kerry’s share price tumbled more than 11pc when a previously little-known outfit, Ontake Research, published a report online questioning Kerry’s acquisition strategy in recent years and claimed that it had been “short selling” — basically betting that the price would fall — Kerry shares.

Most Watched

Privacy