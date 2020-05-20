Dawn Meats to restart burger production as McDonald's re-opens

Dawn Meats is to re-start is burger production in Waterford ahead of the re-opening of some McDonald's fast food outlets today in Ireland and European McDonald's in Europe to reopen from Monday.

Dawn Meats supplies McDonald's restaurants with beef burgers from its Waterford facility and had stopped production on March 18 with the closure of fast food restaurants across Europe amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today, Dawn announced that while it was able to redeploy all 50 staff to other parts of the business, to cater for the increased demand from Irish retail customers and a surge in online meat sales, the staff will now return to the McDonald’s plant.

It said workers would have enhanced protocols, allowing production to recommence smoothly to meet the required demand as McDonald’s restaurants begin the re-opening process both in Ireland and across other European markets.

Niall Browne CEO Dawn Meats said the reopening of Carrolls Cross is "great news for staff and our supplier farmers, and an important confidence boost for all who have been affected by the closure of restaurants and the loss of the associated production."

McDonald's is the latest fast food chain to partially re-open, after Supermacs and Burger King opened to allow drive through and home delivery services. Six McDonald's drive throughs are open from today in Dublin.

Online Editors