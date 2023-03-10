Dawn Meats subsidiary buys UK lamb processor

Dawn Meats subsidiary Dunbia has expanded its presence in the UK with the acquisition of a lamb processing site in Cornwall.

Dunbia said the deal for H R Jasper & Son lamb abattoir in Launceston will further enhance its position as "Britain’s leading lamb and beef processor".

The Jasper family business was formed in 1930 and processes up to 10,000 lambs a week, with products sold to retail, wholesale, foodservice and export markets. The site employs 90 people and all staff are being retained.

Niall Browne, Chief Executive Officer at Dunbia, said the reputation and demand for high-quality West Country lamb is growing both within Britain and across Europe and Dunbia look forward to continuing to work with farmers in Cornwall and across the South West to promote this excellent product to both new and existing customers.

In a statement, Dunbia said details of the deal are to remain confidential.

Dawn Meats, the parent company of Dunbia, previously purchased the Jasper beef abattoir and boning facility in Treburley in Cornwall in 2014.

Dawn Meats has expanded significantly in recent years and is now exporting to more than 50 countries. As a family-owned business, Dawn Meats is now processing at its 10 Irish and 13 UK sites.

Dawn Meats was established in Co. Waterford, Ireland in 1980, and has grown to a business with over €2.5bn in annual revenue, employing over 8,000 staff in twelve countries.

Dawn Meats took full control of Dunbia in July 2020, following the successful joint venture that had been established in May 2017.

The combined businesses in the UK and Ireland process approximately 1m cattle and 3.5 million sheep annually.

Last month, the company confirmed that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Kildare Chilling Company, a Kildare-based beef and lamb processor.