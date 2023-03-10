Farming

Dawn Meats subsidiary buys UK lamb processor

Dawn Meats subsidiary Dunbia has expanded its presence in the UK with the acquisition of a lamb processing site in Cornwall.

Dunbia said the deal for H R Jasper & Son lamb abattoir in Launceston will further enhance its position as "Britain’s leading lamb and beef processor".

