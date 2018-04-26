Darragh McCullough: Recruiting labour from outside the EU will only weaken our position

"Just a visit to help you in relation to any queries you might have," she assured me. However, there were a few small alarm bells dingling in my head. It was only when we started delving into the minutiae of timesheets that questions over Sunday premiums, the rostering of adequate rest days, and whether holiday pay matched exactly eight per cent of the hours worked began to materialise.

To be fair, these are all things that every employer is supposed to be on top of, but just as in any exam situation, you suddenly find you haven't as sharp a grasp of the finer points of the law as you might like.

The visit ended up costing me a nice few bob when we totted up all the outstanding pay, but I am happier getting it all paid up and systems sorted for the future than getting a letter from a solicitor informing me that a previous employee is querying under-payment.

And it was a bit embarrassing witnessing how amazed and delighted the staff were with their unexpected windfalls. By right, they should have been annoyed that their entitlements weren't being paid in full. It was with this in mind that I found myself slightly taken aback with headlines in recent weeks that farmers and agri-businesses were lobbying hard to get special exemptions from the Department of Enterprise to allow them to recruit people from outside the EU due to the "chronic labour shortage".

Businesses like mine that rely on manual labour are already almost totally dependent on non-nationals to keep the wheels turning. And this is the reality that I've had to get comfortable with since the day I started employing people nearly 20 years ago.

Back then, most of my non-national staff were Latvian, before we morphed into a Slovakian operation, to the point where we are now a definitively Romanian ship. And while it is true that many don't speak any English, I find that my staff's enthusiasm for the job more than compensates for any shortcomings in the communication department. In fact, many of my longest serving non-nationals have developed a fluency that enables them to do the vast majority of tasks around the farm with great competency.

I'm under no illusion that they are here because Ireland is such a wonderful place to be. In the same way that the Inís Mór men desperately missed their families for months on end, the non-nationals that work for me and others are making huge sacrifices for the long term benefit of those back home. Bear in mind that the €400 or €500 they earn a week here is a good month's wages back in Romania.

This disparity between the economic opportunities here compared to Romania and probably much of Hungary, Bulgaria and beyond makes me wonder if it necessary to bring in staff from beyond the EU's borders. Do we really need to take in people from even poorer regions of the world to do the work that many Irish people will not? To my mind this would only undermine the opportunities that so many less well-off EU citizens have come to rely on.

Surely in an era when the likes of Trump, Putin and Co would only love to see the European project weaken just another little bit, it's time for us to pull together with our fellow EU citizens?



