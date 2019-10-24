Darragh McCullough: 'Our doublethink on cheap grain imports will come back to haunt us if we don't shout stop'

I was mulling over this driving home from an Ear to the Ground shoot in Baltinglass last week. We had spent the day filming with the local grain merchant, Quinns, who have taken the plunge to try to grow soya beans here in Ireland.

The 25ac field was an impressive-looking crop, given that its preferred habitat is nearly 9,000km away in the heart of South America where it is guaranteed 35°C heat and plenty of sunshine.

Unfortunately, the Irish crop has been waiting patiently for the last three weeks for a few consecutive dry days to allow the combine in for harvesting.

It may be the case that it just takes too long for this native of the tropics to ripen fully this far away from the equator. Instead, making a whole-crop silage out of it by cutting it and pitting it in August might be a better bet.

But the experiment is still a valid one. The global livestock industry has become entirely dependent on the diminutive soya grain because it is so rich in protein, and has a great range of amino acids.

The ever-increasing demand for meat and dairy drives an escalating demand for grains of all sorts.

Especially soya because it is able to turbo-charge liveweight gain and milk output in billions of livestock all over the planet.

However, it only grows freely in pockets of the earth's land surface. One of the hotspots is Brazil, which accounts for about a third of global supplies. It is the central savannah or cerrado that produces most of this. It is about 40 times the size of Ireland, and has seen production double since 2000.

While most of the environmental headlines have been on the clearing of Amazonian rainforest, it is estimated that this increase in cropping in the cerrado required the clearing of 236,000 square kilometres of native vegetation - an area five times the total farm area of Ireland.

Demand from Irish farmers has helped fuel the demand for soya. Last year our feed imports increased nearly 20pc, bringing our reliance on soya to well over half a million tonnes. Almost all of it is genetically modified.

Is there any difference between a bullock that is fattened in a shed in Roscommon on Brazilian soya, and a steer being fattened in any feedlot in South America?

Certainly, the fact that the Roscommon bullock has been reared locally and according to EU food safety standards is a bonus.

But I think farmers will be seen to be splitting hairs when denouncing South American imports because of the pressure that farming there is putting on natural habitats. Irish farmers are guilty of the same offence by using soya-based feed products.

At least innovative companies like Quinns of Baltinglass are trying to do something about it. But we can already grow a native Irish ration, based on oats, wheat and beans, that will be more than adequate for the vast majority of our seven million ruminants.

It only costs about €10/t above the cost of your standard imported feed. Over the course of a three- or four-month winter, this would only cost an additional €10 per head in a typical suckler system.

It all invites the question as to why farmers aren't beating down the doors of their co-ops and local merchants to demand 100pc Irish rations based on locally and sustainably grown crops.

Competition

Merchants will tell you that there isn't enough tillage land in the country to displace the imports. But surely stronger competition from tillage farmers would help correct the current over-reliance on dairy, and maybe even provide attractive alternatives for beef men with ploughable acres?

The development of soyabean can fill in some of the gaps where stock need higher protein rations. There is already 5,000ac of soya bean being grown in the UK, proving that there are opportunities to be exploited here.

Irish farmers have most to lose if they continue to ignore this issue. The Origin Green brand that so many millions of euro has been pumped into will count for nothing if consumers start to join the dots outlined here. Undermining this brand will surely devalue Irish meat and milk, locking more land in low-profit systems.

Farmers will also be the first to suffer from catastrophic weather events that are inevitable if we continue to turn a blind eye to the steady destruction of the planet's few remaining natural habitats.

To me, it's a no-brainer that should be acted on by all without any delay.

