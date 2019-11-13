Darragh McCullough: Ground up instead of Round-up inspires me to think more like an environmentalist

On the right path: Paul Healy of Skillnet Ireland opening the Biological Farming Conference organised by National Organic Training Skillnet, in Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise. Photo: Brian Farrell
Darragh McCullough

Farmers are actually environmentalists. It's just that nobody has told them yet. After I failed to grow a crop of organic onions over a decade ago, I resigned myself to the idea that organic farming was fine for those who could afford it. If you were trying to maximise profit and scale, it was conventional all the way.

And because I consider myself a professional farmer using pesticides, fertilisers and slurries in a responsible manner, I liked to think that we were having little, if any, negative effect on the environment.

However, there has been that creeping uncertainty growing in me in recent years as more science emerges challenging the sustainability of everyday farm practice.

Can we in all good conscience keep upping livestock numbers knowing that it is increasing our greenhouse gas emissions? Is a reliance on glyphosate to grow crops really the best way to do this long-term? Should I be making more of an effort to plant trees and move away from the plough to minimise carbon in the atmosphere?

It was only when I landed into the BioFarm conference last week that I realised I was already on the path to becoming a more sustainable farmer.

The conference has evolved as a forum for farmers, be they howl-at-the-moon types or hard-nosed Round-up fans, to exchange ideas on making farming more profitably. I was gobsmacked by the quiet revolution that is gathering pace on farms of all sizes, systems and locations that sees them gradually weaning themselves off chemical inputs.

So the 1,000ac tillage farmer is trying to insulate himself against the gradual withdrawal of everyday sprays such as chlorothalonil, a fungicide that Irish farmers were heavily dependent on until news came of its ban, which starts next year.

The idea of inter-cropping, where every second line of seed in a field is a different species, was one practice that I found fascinating. This way a legume like peas fixes the nitrogen for the wheat or oats growing beside it, and the diversity of plants reduces the disease pressures on the crop.

The grain from both crops is harvested in the one pass by a combine and separated by a basic grain screen afterwards back in the shed. This combined with other no-till measures is saving these pioneering farmers close to €100/acre.

The dairy men are worried that the nitrogen derogation is firmly in the cross-hairs of environmentalists, so they need systems that are less dependent on nitrogen out of bag. Switching out monoculture swards of ryegrass for six-way seed mixes of plantain, yarrow, chicory, clover, cocksfoot and ryegrass slashes nitrogen requirements without compromising drymatter yield.

It is a concept we've trialled in the dairy partnership at home so we have first-hand experience of the benefits.

But I came away from the conference realising that small changes like a multi-species sward has many benefits way beyond reducing reliance on chemical nitrogen.

Helen Sheridan's research in UCD has shown that worm numbers increase in the absence of nitrogen (or is it the more varied rooting depth of the different varieties?) which makes the soil healthier.

Healthy soil is more tolerant of drought and wet weather, which of course drives on drymatter output even more.

The species mix also helps the pollinators, and promotes more diversity of soil microbes.

Well-known organic growers such as Jim Cronin have been promoting these concepts for years but the conventional agri-sector ignored him because we couldn't get our heads around his more far out theories on turbo-charging composts.

It got one of the biggest laughs at the two-day event when the Clare man tried to explain the principles of biodynamic farming. What I loved was that while the audience were laughing, they were laughing at my confused expressions rather than the unconventional concepts.

It was a very inclusive space, and one that left me energised about the practical steps I can take on my own farm to make the system more sustainable without compromising profit.

On the way out a woman asked me how I was coping with "all this stuff". She had a herd of conventional cows at home and felt that there was a better way to farm. But her husband wouldn't make time to go to conferences with funny titles like BioFarm to hear the concepts first-hand.

I realised then that the process of opening my mind to alternative ways of farming is a slow one, and that I was probably that husband some years ago.

Call it what you like - organic, biological, environmental - it's the future.

