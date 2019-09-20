Darragh McCullough: 'Department inspectors are just like Revenue auditors - nobody wants to see them coming'

This week I got a Department of Agriculture inspection. You can probably guess that the news went down like a tonne of bricks.

I should add I've been subjected to a litany of cross-compliance visits and grant scheme inspections over the last number of years.

During the process, I've been fined thousands, evicted from schemes, won appeals and lost appeals.

I'm sorry to admit that it's all made me pretty sour about farm inspections.

Department inspectors are like Revenue auditors - nobody wants to see them coming, and often they have to prove that they are doing their job by noting something amiss and allocating the appropriate penalty.

They generally try to be as disarming as possible, knowing full well that their arrival into any farmyard is about as welcome as a plague of locusts. Cue many reassurances that there will be nothing to worry about and it will all be over in a jiffy.

I had actually managed to avoid the last fella that wanted to come to inspect my nascent Christmas turkey operation.

He informed me that a Facebook post had claimed that they were free-range, which required the 100 bird-operation to be inspected, including measuring their housing and grazing areas and taking notes of the amount of time the birds would have access to grass.

As with most conundrums in life, somebody else has already been through the exact same process and can tell you all the answers that you really need to know before you start.

So a quick phone call to my turkey mentor revealed the delightfully simple way of cutting through a tortuous few days of paperwork and fuss: stop claiming that your turkeys are free range.

Instead, I now sell 'traditional grass-fed bronze turkeys'. And they are doing very well, by the way.

Unfortunately, last week's inspection didn't have any easy get-out clause. A 'rapid parcel inspection' was required of 11 separate parcels to ensure that the boundaries all correlated to the maps and that the fields all had the crops that were claimed in the area aid forms. It just so happened that the 11 parcels comprised blocks of land on four separate farms, some up to 10 miles away from each other.

Many had also been harvested and resown since the time of the area aid application, and the lease had lapsed on one of the holdings so that it wasn't even under my control at the time of the inspection.

Some four hours later the inspector had completed the tour, made various deductions for a parcel boundary being too far over on a hedge, a flower bed encroaching on a headland, and a new bus stop eating into a field boundary.

There were also anxious moments where access routes to fields were eyed up - were they 'tracks' which are allowable or 'roadways' which aren't? Was the parcel dividing line on the map corresponding exactly with the fence in the field? Was a tree in a field allowable for claiming or should it be boxed out as a landscape feature? Was that patch of scutch grass in that narrow corner going to be pencilled out as 'unfarmed'?

In recent years I've been annoyed by the practice of the Department of Agriculture sending out letters where some desktop whizz has sliced off pieces of fields that looked suspicious and therefore ineligible for area aid.

What is annoying about the letters is the timing - often a week or two before the first Single Farm Payment is due to be paid.

While there is often a legitimate case to be made for including these contested areas in an application, the farmers' hands are usually tied in this situation. If they appeal, they are basically volunteering their payment to be held up for months.

Sometimes the amount of money being contested means this is the only road to go. But more often, it is an acre here, and half-acre there. In the greater scheme of things, it is better just to let it slide and take what's on offer.

Then there's the suspicion that if you lose the fight for an over-claim allegation, you're flagged for having a history of non-compliance which dogs you for years to come.

There's no winners really. Even the taxpayer is losing out. Look at the hours required from both the inspector and myself to go through all those checks on 11 parcels of land. For what? To ensure compliance with a system that doesn't even distribute the money fairly in the first place, and is mired in historical links that do nothing to save the planet or enhance the long-term prosperity of rural areas. And on it goes.

