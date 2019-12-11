Darragh McCullough: 'Christmas means one thing - it's time to channel my inner Del Boy and sell, sell, sell'

But what choice have I if I have 188 turkeys to sell out over the few weeks leading up to Christmas? It's not like there's going to be a great market for them on December 26.

My attempts at more subtle approaches, involving surreptitious deposits of little bundles of flyers everywhere from her workplace and car to the relatives' houses go down like lead balloons too.

Of course, it's mortifying for my better half as I turn every conversation with whoever we encounter to the inevitable "so how are ya fixed for the turkey this year".

Even if I do land a sale, then there's the delicate dance of how much of the full rate do you charge the friends and neighbours. Obviously, I love them dearly... but there's also the small matter of covering the bills.

To be honest, it's all water off a duck's back. Every farmer has a bit of a salesman in them. While the rest of my family are slightly revulsed with the idea of haggling or cold calling people to see if you can twist their arm into buying something, that's knocked out of farmers at a fairly young age.

I remember being slightly shocked when my dad explained the basic principles of buying and selling to me on our way to buy a cattle trailer many moons ago.

"If you're buying, offer them a price that is embarrassingly low, and if you're selling, act like you've been mortally wounded when you get that first offer."

It sounded over the top to my young ears, but I realised as I studied the format over the following years that it was all an act, a routine that seasoned buyers and sellers knew inside out.

They weren't insulted or embarrassed or surprised or appalled, or any of the plethora of emotions you'll see on display at any market anywhere in the world. They are just doing their job and playing their part.

I hadn't realised that I had so completely absorbed the tactics until I was on honeymoon with Herself.

We were in Southeast Asia and, as tends to be the case throughout that region, the opening price is just a vague guideline, and invariably a wildly inflated one for the white tourists.

But, as I was informed in no uncertain terms, haggling over the €2 opener for a beach chair was just not the done thing. It took a few days for the severity of the situation to sink in as I gradually realised that I really missed the option of entering into the full theatricality of every little transaction.

Selling is, of course, a different script, and a more nuanced one at that. Rather than bulldozing through inflated prices, you are working instead to build rapport, so the whole nasty business of what it will actually cost your potential customer can be another day's work, so to speak.

All the old lines still work best. How's the family? Where's that accent originally from? Weather's shockin' awful, isn't it?

I suppose a decade as a full-time journalist has stood to me in that, as a reporter, you are often tasked with trying to get people to talk to you even though a hack is really the very last person in the world they want to talk to at that particular moment in their lives.

You develop a very thick skin for slights such as unanswered calls, messages, threats and pleadings. At times you worry that your imperviousness might be proof that you are losing a little piece of your humanity.

But there's no job out there that's always a bed of roses, so striking the balance between maintaining your humanity and getting the job done is part of every role to a greater or lesser extent.

It might be less excruciating for my nearest and dearest if I just stuck to selling flowers by the truckload to the highest paying wholesaler. But if the last couple of years in full-time farming have taught me anything, it's that you can never have too many customers. If you're business depends on just one or two huge outlets, you are in a very vulnerable position.

By the way, did I ask you how you're fixed for a turkey?

