Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 20 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Dale Farm facing £1m in losses after collapse of bakery firm

Margaret Canning

Dairy giant Dale Farm, flour firm Andrew's and an egg company face combined losses of nearly £1m following the collapse of McErlain's Bakery, the Belfast Telegraph can reveal.

The Co Derry company went into administration last month before being bought over by investor Paul Allen, best known as the head of Tayto Group, for £1.85m.

McErlain's is best known for supplying buns and bakery products to supermarkets like Marks & Spencer and Waitrose though it also produced its own range under Genesis Crafty.

The company was founded by husband and wife team Joe and Roberta McErlain 50 years ago.

Their six sons had been associated with the business - but now only managing director Brian McErlain remains with it.

Suppliers have been asked to continue trading with the company under its new owners although they have been told the new owners are not liable for the debts accrued before the administration.

Now a list of creditors seen by the Belfast Telegraph reveals the full financial hit to other companies in the Northern Ireland food industry after McErlain's collapse.

In total, the 200 unsecured creditors are owed £4.3m.

Also Read

An earlier report from administrators EY that was sent to creditors said the escalating cost of butter last year had been one factor in trading difficulties at McErlain's in Magherafelt.

Now the creditors' report shows that Dale Farm, which makes butter as well as other dairy products, is owed £641,052.91, while Andrew's Flour is out £212,230.36.

Ready Egg Products in Co Fermanagh, which supplies pasteurised egg products, is owed £170,000, while a smaller egg company in Maghera is owned £12,000.

A fruit company in Craigavon is owed £13,000.

None of the major companies affected wished to comment.

The remaining creditors are drawn from other industries, including a firm which provided temporary staff and is owed around £252,000.

A north Belfast car and lorry wash is owed just £10 but at around £641,000, the sum owed to Dale Farm is the largest.

It's understood the majority of firms in the list of creditors will be covered by credit insurance. But one insolvency expert said the list nonetheless presented an "horrendous picture".

Creditors are due to attend a meeting with administrators EY on October 1, when they are expected to be offered some form of payment deal. Shortly after the sale to Paul Allen's company Hatch Bros, McErlain's announced a recruitment drive to take on around 40 new staff. It already employs 260 people.

Speaking at the time of the sale, Brian McErlain said: "This is obviously a time of mixed emotions - sadness that it is now a different family who own the business, but hope for the future and the growth of the Genesis Crafty brand.

"Paul Allen's ability is very well respected in the business community, not just in Northern Ireland but further afield and I believe that his involvement will be a real benefit to the company.

"I'd like to pay tribute to all our staff, customers and suppliers, who have been through some difficul t times with us and whose support we have really appreciated."

It's understood more new jobs may be announced at McErlain's as production ramps up before Christmas.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Victim: Farmer Patrick Walsh, who was attacked and knocked unconscious at his farm at Lispopple last week. Photo: Frank McGrath

'We live in fear' - farmer left with smashed bones and broken arm after...
Lamb in Dowra Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Factories still ploughing into sheep prices
Joe Farmer and his wife Mary

Beware the pitfalls of switching to joint farm ownership
Outstanding in its field: Cows stand on a hill at a dairy farm that supplies milk to Fonterra Cooperative Group as Mount Taranaki stands in the distance in Hawera, New Zealand. Fonterra is the world’s top dairy exporter. Photo: Bloomberg

Further dairy sector mergers 'inevitable'
National Ploughing Championships 2018. Stewards Richard Sunders and Mark Kennedy make their way throufgh a deserted site as storm Ali arrives . Picture; Gerry Mooney

Ploughing Championships extended to Friday due to Storm Ali

See the efforts by one company at the Ploughing to rebuild its stand
Edward Dudley.

Watch: Farmer feared for his cattle's safety at Ploughing during storm