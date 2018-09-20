Dale Farm facing £1m in losses after collapse of bakery firm

Dairy giant Dale Farm, flour firm Andrew's and an egg company face combined losses of nearly £1m following the collapse of McErlain's Bakery, the Belfast Telegraph can reveal.

Dairy giant Dale Farm, flour firm Andrew's and an egg company face combined losses of nearly £1m following the collapse of McErlain's Bakery, the Belfast Telegraph can reveal.

The Co Derry company went into administration last month before being bought over by investor Paul Allen, best known as the head of Tayto Group, for £1.85m.

McErlain's is best known for supplying buns and bakery products to supermarkets like Marks & Spencer and Waitrose though it also produced its own range under Genesis Crafty.

The company was founded by husband and wife team Joe and Roberta McErlain 50 years ago.

Their six sons had been associated with the business - but now only managing director Brian McErlain remains with it.

Suppliers have been asked to continue trading with the company under its new owners although they have been told the new owners are not liable for the debts accrued before the administration.

Now a list of creditors seen by the Belfast Telegraph reveals the full financial hit to other companies in the Northern Ireland food industry after McErlain's collapse.

In total, the 200 unsecured creditors are owed £4.3m.